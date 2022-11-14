Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Focus on Neurodiversity: From Awareness to acceptance

In this second conversation, which forms part of a two-part special episode celebrating and understanding neurodiversity, host Julia Streets is joined by Dan Harris, CEO of Neurodiversity in Business. Dan shares how it is important to welcome, maintain and retain neurodivergent talent. They discuss the realities of self-disclosure through the recruitment process and the role of Human Resources and employee networks. Dan explains how practical changes can be made within the workplace and how awareness is not the end goal, instead it’s about creating a culture of acceptance.

As avid listeners will know, in our last episode, we welcomed Lou Anderson, a Senior Sales Development representative at the firm Connector as we discussed her lived experiences. This two part special is designed to give us more time, because we want to seek advice about how best to welcome, motivate, and retain neurodivergent talent. In the second in this special series, I welcome Dan Harris, CEO of Neurodiversity in Business. Before we get started today, I just want to take a moment to thank our friends at CityAM for their continued support of DiverCity Podcast. They have a dedicated page on their website that publish and promotes both our episodes and our supporting blog series, so their readers can stay at the very top of the very latest diversity, equity, and inclusion debate. Now, you may wish to check out their own podcast called The City View for all the latest news and opinion from the city, because we at DiverCity Podcast are huge fans.

Today, I’m delighted to be joined by Dan Harris. Dan is the CEO of Neurodiversity in Business, which is focused on supporting global businesses to implement neuro-inclusive workplaces.

This episode of DiverCity podcast was produced by Roshanne Roberts on behalf of Julia Streets Productions. You can find out more about the guests from this week’s show on our website. That’s www.DiverCitypodcast.com. That’s diversity with a C and not an S. Whilst you are there, you can also sign up to our newsletter for all our latest updates. All our episodes are available in Apple Podcast, Spotify, or your favourite podcast app. If you enjoy DiverCity podcast, remember to share on social media and give us a rating or review. Finally, our Twitter handle is @DiverCitypod. Thanks for listening.