Letter to the editor: Enough economic flights of fantasy

[RE: Business class air fares set for new tax hike, 7 March]

ATPI urges the government to stop treating the travel industry as a bottomless pit of potential taxation and, instead, create a more competitive market for airlines and travellers, in line with the prices enjoyed by our European neighbours.

British businesses have faced significant headwinds post-pandemic, leading to a cut in business travel spend and slow business travel industry recovery, which is estimated to make up one per cent of the UK’s GDP. Increasing Air Passenger Duty (APD) in the UK for business travellers – which already sees some of the highest APD rates in the world – may force more travellers to opt for economy tickets or forego travelling for business altogether, which would be catastrophic for this recovering industry.

Ian Sinderson, ATPI