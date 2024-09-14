Back in Baku, F1 season in for fierce run-in between McLaren and Red Bull
The Formula 1 paddock is in Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the first of back-to-back street races.
The final race, partially at least, in Europe for the rest of the season, Baku should throw up a number of surprises where the most successful driver – surprisingly – over the race’s six-edition history is none other than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
But the Mexican is down on form and his seat is at risk for 2025, despite signing a year-long contract extension to take him through until the end of next season.
There have been six F1 races and five different winners in the capital of Azerbaijan, with Perez the only driver to pick up multiple race wins.
|Year
|Driver
|Constructor
|2017
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing
|2018
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2019
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|2020
|Covid-19
|Covid-19
|2021
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|2022
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|2023
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
What to expect from Baku
Baku mixes raw power with strategy, combining long straights with intermittent 90 degree turns with tight streets around the historic landmarks.
It is a track where there tends to be collisions and safety cars, something Formula 1 has not seen too much across this season thus far.
And for championship leader Max Verstappen there’s more on the line.
The gap is closing between him and McLaren’s Lando Norris in the Driver Standings while the Papaya Army are just a single digit figure behind Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.
|Position
|Driver
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|303
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|241
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Farrari
|217
If McLaren were to win the Formula 1 Driver Championship with Norris – who will be prioritised over teammate Oscar Piastri from now on – they would be the first team to win the title since Brawn (with Jenson Button) claimed victory in 2009.
Zak Brown’s team last won the title with Lewis Hamilton in 2008.
Does it matter who wins the F1 team title?
The short answer is yes. The bulk of the Formula 1 prize money comes from winning the team title.
The overall prize pot is said to be 45 per cent of F1 revenue.
Last year Formula One Group revenues totalled $3.2bn (£2.5bn), meaning $1.4bn (£1.1bn) was up for grabs .
There are payments for legacy teams, such as Ferrari, with the rest of the cash distributed based on finishing position.
|Position
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|446
|2
|McLaren
|438
|3
|Farrari
|407