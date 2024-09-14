Back in Baku, F1 season in for fierce run-in between McLaren and Red Bull

The Formula 1 paddock is in Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the first of back-to-back street races.

The Formula 1 paddock is in Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the first of back-to-back street races.

The final race, partially at least, in Europe for the rest of the season, Baku should throw up a number of surprises where the most successful driver – surprisingly – over the race’s six-edition history is none other than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

But the Mexican is down on form and his seat is at risk for 2025, despite signing a year-long contract extension to take him through until the end of next season.

There have been six F1 races and five different winners in the capital of Azerbaijan, with Perez the only driver to pick up multiple race wins.

Year Driver Constructor 2017 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing 2018 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2019 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2020 Covid-19 Covid-19 2021 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 2022 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 2023 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing Past races

What to expect from Baku

Baku mixes raw power with strategy, combining long straights with intermittent 90 degree turns with tight streets around the historic landmarks.

It is a track where there tends to be collisions and safety cars, something Formula 1 has not seen too much across this season thus far.

And for championship leader Max Verstappen there’s more on the line.

The gap is closing between him and McLaren’s Lando Norris in the Driver Standings while the Papaya Army are just a single digit figure behind Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.

Position Driver Constructor Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 303 2 Lando Norris McLaren 241 3 Charles Leclerc Farrari 217 Race for the title

If McLaren were to win the Formula 1 Driver Championship with Norris – who will be prioritised over teammate Oscar Piastri from now on – they would be the first team to win the title since Brawn (with Jenson Button) claimed victory in 2009.

Zak Brown’s team last won the title with Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Does it matter who wins the F1 team title?

The short answer is yes. The bulk of the Formula 1 prize money comes from winning the team title.

The overall prize pot is said to be 45 per cent of F1 revenue.

Last year Formula One Group revenues totalled $3.2bn (£2.5bn), meaning $1.4bn (£1.1bn) was up for grabs .

There are payments for legacy teams, such as Ferrari, with the rest of the cash distributed based on finishing position.