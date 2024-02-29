F1 calendar: Where do they race and what F1 race is next?

This weekend Formula 1 returns to Bahrain with the 2024 F1 season getting underway on Saturday in the Middle East.

But here we look at the sheer global travel schedule that’s put on the paddock, starting in Bahrain and travelling the world before its Abu Dhabi conclusion.

This is what the season would look like if the 24 races were back-to-back with the F1 circus travelling straight to the next race after concluding the last.

We know that is not the case with breaks seeing return travel to headquarters and other locations, but this gives you a good idea of the travel involved.

RoundCountryCircuitRace date
1Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit2 March
2Saudi Arabia Jeddah Corniche Circuit9 March
3Australia Albert Park Circuit24 March
4Japan Suzuka International Racing Course7 April
5China Shanghai International Circuit21 April
6Miami Miami International Autodrome5 May
7Emilia Romagna Imola Circuit19 May
8Monaco Circuit de Monaco26 May
9Canadia Circuit Gilles Villeneuve9 June
10Spain Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya23 June
11Austria Red Bull Ring, Spielberg30 June
12Great Britain Silverstone Circuit7 July
13Hungary Hungaroring21 July
14Belgium Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps28 July
15Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort25 August
16Italy Monza Circuit1 September
17Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit15 September
18Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit22 September
19United States Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas20 October
20Mexico Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez27 October
21Brazil Interlagos Circuit3 November
22Las Vegas Las Vegas Strip Circuit23 November
23Qatar Lusail International Circuit1 December
24Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit8 December
