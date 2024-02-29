F1 calendar: Where do they race and what F1 race is next?

Planes fly in formation during a pre-race air show before the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit, Mie prefecture on September 24, 2023. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

This weekend Formula 1 returns to Bahrain with the 2024 F1 season getting underway on Saturday in the Middle East.

But here we look at the sheer global travel schedule that’s put on the paddock, starting in Bahrain and travelling the world before its Abu Dhabi conclusion.

This is what the season would look like if the 24 races were back-to-back with the F1 circus travelling straight to the next race after concluding the last.

We know that is not the case with breaks seeing return travel to headquarters and other locations, but this gives you a good idea of the travel involved.

F1 calendar 2024