F1 calendar: Where do they race and what F1 race is next?
This weekend Formula 1 returns to Bahrain with the 2024 F1 season getting underway on Saturday in the Middle East.
But here we look at the sheer global travel schedule that’s put on the paddock, starting in Bahrain and travelling the world before its Abu Dhabi conclusion.
This is what the season would look like if the 24 races were back-to-back with the F1 circus travelling straight to the next race after concluding the last.
We know that is not the case with breaks seeing return travel to headquarters and other locations, but this gives you a good idea of the travel involved.
F1 calendar 2024
|Round
|Country
|Circuit
|Race date
|1
|Bahrain
|Bahrain International Circuit
|2 March
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|9 March
|3
|Australia
|Albert Park Circuit
|24 March
|4
|Japan
|Suzuka International Racing Course
|7 April
|5
|China
|Shanghai International Circuit
|21 April
|6
|Miami
|Miami International Autodrome
|5 May
|7
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola Circuit
|19 May
|8
|Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco
|26 May
|9
|Canadia
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|9 June
|10
|Spain
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|23 June
|11
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
|30 June
|12
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|7 July
|13
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|21 July
|14
|Belgium
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|28 July
|15
|Netherlands
|Circuit Zandvoort
|25 August
|16
|Italy
|Monza Circuit
|1 September
|17
|Azerbaijan
|Baku City Circuit
|15 September
|18
|Singapore
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|22 September
|19
|United States
|Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|20 October
|20
|Mexico
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
|27 October
|21
|Brazil
|Interlagos Circuit
|3 November
|22
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Strip Circuit
|23 November
|23
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit
|1 December
|24
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina Circuit
|8 December