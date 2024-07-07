Hamilton emotional after incredible British Grand Prix win at Silverstone

An emotional Lewis Hamilton admitted he didn’t know if he’d ever win another race with Mercedes after he came home victorious with a ninth British Grand Prix success at Silverstone yesterday.

The 39-year-old Brit finished ahead of fellow countryman Lando Norris and defending world champion Max Verstappen after pole sitter and Mercedes teammate George Russell was forced to retire mid-race.

Hamilton, in his final season with Mercedes before he joins Ferrari, fended off a late surge from McLaren’s Norris and Red Bull’s Verstappen to win his first race since the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, the final race before his Dutch rival won a first championship.

“I can’t stop crying, it’s been since 2021 just everyday getting up to fight, to train and put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team,” Hamilton said.

“This is my last race here with this team so I wanted to win this so much for them because I love them and I appreciate them so much and all the hard work they’ve been putting in over the years. I’m forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes.

“There’s definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough or if I was going to get back to where I am today but the important thing is I have great people around me continuing to support me and my team. Every time I turn up and see them and put in the effort that really encouraged me to do the same thing.

“My fans, when I see them around the world, have been so supportive – so a big thank you to everyone back at the factory and everyone here. I love you guys.”

Rain stops play?

Rain hit the Silverstone circuit throughout the grand prix, leading to changes in lead between Hamilton, Norris and Russell. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was also in the mix but the Papaya team made strategic mistakes during both rounds of pit stops to leave their drivers off the top of the podium.

Hamilton, a master in the wet, took the lead for the final time when Norris was in the pits and nursed his tires for the final 10 laps to win in Northamptonshire. He is the first driver to win nine times at the same circuit and the first to win a race having started over 300 grands prix.

Hamilton will join the Tifosi of Ferrari next season in a record move for Formula 1 and end his association with Mercedes, where he won six of his seven world titles. And in six of his seven world titles, including his first in 2008 with McLaren, he won a British Grand Prix.

Further down the order, Piastri finished fourth with Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg fifth. The Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were seventh and eighth while Williams Racing scored points with Alex Albon in ninth. Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

The season continues in a fortnight with races in Hungary and Belgium before the mid-season summer break.