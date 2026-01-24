Why authenticity is key to US sport succeeding in Europe

The NBA London 2026 game is not another overseas exhibition. It is the clearest signal yet that US sports leagues are no longer treating Europe as a touring destination, but as a long-term growth market with serious commercial intent. And that shift matters. The window to engage early with the next generation of global sports fans is open now, and brands need to act swiftly to take advantage.

For leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLB, Europe now represents more than incremental ticket sales. It is a critical frontier for future growth at a time when domestic markets are mature, and competition for attention is intensifying. Rather than simply exporting games, these organisations are exporting the surrounding culture, creating a new avenue for growth amongst internationally based ‘big eventers’.

What these US leagues have done particularly well is reframe live events as cultural moments rather than purely sporting fixtures. An NBA or NFL game in London today blends sport with fashion, music, food and creator culture. From tunnel fits and halftime performances to branded pop-ups and influencer-led content, the live game is a platform for lifestyle expression. It’s an approach that resonates strongly with younger, urban European audiences who may not have grown up with these leagues but connect through cultural identity rather than tradition.

US Sport revolution

It’s a vital distinction. European sports fandom has historically been rooted in geography and heritage, where fans have been partisan to their team. However, modern sports fans are more interested in top players, aligning perfectly with the world of superstar-led teams in the US. The US leagues are successfully building fandom through aspiration and lifestyle. You don’t need to support a local team to feel part of the NBA ecosystem; you can engage through streetwear, music, gaming, social media or creator content. That flexibility lowers the barrier to entry and accelerates adoption among new, younger audiences.

From a commercial perspective, this matters because youth audiences are where future value sits. They are culturally driven, digitally native and sceptical of overt advertising. US sports provide brands with permission to show up in spaces where sport, entertainment and lifestyle intersect – environments that feel less like marketing and more like participation. For brands in fashion, technology, food and beverage, music, gaming and youth culture, the alignment is particularly powerful.

However, modern partnerships in this space look very different from traditional sponsorship. The most effective brands co-create experiences, support community initiatives, collaborate with creators and invest in content that lives beyond the event itself. It is about contribution, not visibility. Brands need to think in terms of platforms and programmes rather than one-off activations.

Challenges

That said, this space is not without challenges. Authenticity is the biggest barrier to entry. European audiences are quick to reject brands that appear opportunistic or culturally out of step. There is also a constant trade-off between scale and relevance: global consistency may deliver efficiency, but local nuance is what drives impact. Similarly, event-based activations can generate short-term attention, but without longer-term commitment, they rarely translate into lasting value.

This is why not every brand will succeed here, and why those that do will stand out. The brands winning in this space are patient, culturally fluent and willing to invest for the long term. They understand that relevance cannot be bought, but is earned.

The message for brands is clear. US sports’ expansion into Europe is accelerating, and the cultural gravity around it is only increasing. The opportunity is there, but only for brands prepared to change how they partner, how they show up and how they measure success. Those that hesitate risk arriving late to a market where loyalty, credibility and attention have already been claimed.

Tom Wild is head of strategy at Fuse