Kingscote can reign Supreme with Universe on Sha Tin dirt

Richard Kingscote rode a 40/1 winner at Happy Valley last Wednesday

HORSE racing enthusiasts in Hong Kong can look forward to a nine-race programme on the all-weather surface at Sha Tin today.

Serious bettors are always wary about racing on dirt in the city, as there are so many imponderables to consider, most notably if the track will suit gallopers up with the pace from the off or if it will hand the advantage to noted strong finishers.

However, with the current cool weather and the high humidity getting into the surface, there’s evidence to suggest it could make it hard work for horses coming from behind.

Good luck to anyone trying to fathom who will win the feature race, the Class Two Tin Chak Handicap (12.15pm) over the extended mile.

There may be only half-a-dozen contenders lining up, but all can be given a chance on their best form, and it could be a matter of who gets the best journey during the contest.

The in-form New Forest is likely to dictate from the front but could set the race up for stable companion Talents Ambition, who looks to be in the form of his life. Judged by his recent track work, if getting the run of the race, he could mow his rivals down in the closing stages.

It is still a tough race to call though, and there look to be more attractive betting propositions on the card. One of those is the progressive SUPREME SEA, who seeks to defy a penalty in the Marble Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The three-year-old could be named the winner from some way out when sprinting clear of his rivals on his debut earlier this month, and with an inside draw in box three, and trainer Mark Newnham in top form, it will be hard to stop him repeating his recent triumph.

Sight Dreamer, from the John Size stable, will be a popular choice with bettors in the Diamond Hill Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

Front-running tactics obviously suited the five-year-old when he made all over course and distance at the beginning of the month, and he looks likely to try and repeat similar tactics here.

This will be harder with a seven-pound penalty however, and instead it may be worth taking a chance on the Jimmy Ting-trained HAPPY UNIVERSE. He has looked good in his dirt trials, and for the first time this season he has finally drawn a good gate in three.

With top all-weather specialist Richard Kingscote in the saddle, he will surely go close if he can adapt to the surface.

The Green Island Handicap (2.50pm) is another contest over the extended mile and is a real head-scratcher for form students, with nearly half the contenders having a serious shout on their best form.

I’ll take a chance on three-time all-weather winner DRAGON AIR FORCE who looks close to a win judged on recent encouraging efforts, and importantly, his present body weight suggests he is in prime condition.

He could score an overdue success at the expense of Sky Vino, and the consistent Another World.

POINTERS

Supreme Sea 12.45pm Sha Tin

Happy Universe 1.45pm Sha Tin

Dragon Air Force 2.50pm Sha Tin