Fook on Express track to victory at Sha Tin

Andrea Atzeni is closing in on 50 wins this season

FORMER Australian galloper TIN FOOK gets a gilt-edged opportunity to score an overdue victory in the Lifting Every Young Life Handicap on the all-weather surface (9.40am).

The son of Alabama Express has shown good ability in the majority of his eight local turf starts, but it’s his impressive trial form on the dirt surface that suggests he could be a blot on the handicap.

Recently transferred from the David Hall yard to Ricky Yiu’s stable, the four-year-old has received glowing reports after taking on the likes of smart gallopers Super Express and Rising Force in recent trials and looks ready to make the most of carrying bottom-weight in the handicap.

The four-year-old, who was placed behind Class One performer Sky Trust over six furlongs on turf earlier in the season, has already won on the synthetic surface back in Australia, and his trainer is leaving no stone unturned by putting blinkers on him for the first time.

With in-form pilot Andrea Atzeni booked and riding at his minimum weight, everything looks in place for that elusive first victory.

The career record of two wins and seven placings from nine races may look impressive on the CV of SUPER EXPRESS, but he has been called plenty of nasty names this season.

Having started favourite in all his races, it is understandable that both supporters and connections have grown more than frustrated with his recent performances and will be hoping trainer John Size can finally work the oracle.

The master trainer has resorted to blinkers for the first time and is dropping his four-year-old down in trip to six furlongs in the Enabling Professionals to Flourish For Their Charge Handicap (10.45am).

There is no doubting the son of Ten Sovereigns has a huge amount of ability, is the clear pick on form, and with in-form jockey Brenton Avdulla aboard, he will never get a better chance to prove the doubters wrong and getting back to winning ways again.

POINTERS

Tin Fook 9.40am Sha Tin

Super Express 10.45am Sha Tin