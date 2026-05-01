Cody can provide Sha Tin winner for excellent Orman

By:

Add as a preferred source on Google
Orman HKJC event showcasing vibrant community gathering with key figures discussing future business strategies
Jimmy Orman has ridden 25 winners in Hong Kong this season

WITH the form of the BMW Hong Kong Derby given a boost by the performance of winner Invincible Ibis, who subsequently finished a close-up fourth to My Wish in the Group One FWD Champions Mile last weekend, it could be a form race to follow for the future.

Finishing sixth, beaten just over three lengths by Invincible Ibis in the HK Derby, was the Me Tsui-trained POPE CODY, who looks to have an outstanding opportunity to gain some compensation in the ten-furlong Conghua Racecourse Handicap (10:10am).

The son of Showtime, and a winner over a mile earlier in the season, has raced a handful of times since the New Year without his handicap mark changing, such is his consistency, but without success. He did, however, prove the ten-furlong distance is going to be his forte, coming from a mile back from an awkward draw in the HK Derby and producing the second-fastest closing sectional times in the race.

With blinkers equipped for the first time, though he did wear them in an eye-catching trial behind Numbers and Romantic Warrior over a mile on turf recently, he looks ready to resume winning form and can be a welcome winner for the excellent pilot Jimmy Orman.

Dangers are aplenty, notably top-weight Aerodynamics, back again after a pillar-to-post victory from an inspired Zac Purton ride last month, and lightweight Shamus Storm representing the David Hayes stable, both catching the eye. Consistent Money Catcher and the John Size-trained Enthusiasm are others that make the shortlist, but Pope Cody, provided he is within a few lengths of the leaders turning into the home straight, will be hard to stop when making his bid for glory.

POINTER

Pope Cody              10.10am        Sha Tin      

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.