Cody can provide Sha Tin winner for excellent Orman

Jimmy Orman has ridden 25 winners in Hong Kong this season

WITH the form of the BMW Hong Kong Derby given a boost by the performance of winner Invincible Ibis, who subsequently finished a close-up fourth to My Wish in the Group One FWD Champions Mile last weekend, it could be a form race to follow for the future.

Finishing sixth, beaten just over three lengths by Invincible Ibis in the HK Derby, was the Me Tsui-trained POPE CODY, who looks to have an outstanding opportunity to gain some compensation in the ten-furlong Conghua Racecourse Handicap (10:10am).

The son of Showtime, and a winner over a mile earlier in the season, has raced a handful of times since the New Year without his handicap mark changing, such is his consistency, but without success. He did, however, prove the ten-furlong distance is going to be his forte, coming from a mile back from an awkward draw in the HK Derby and producing the second-fastest closing sectional times in the race.

With blinkers equipped for the first time, though he did wear them in an eye-catching trial behind Numbers and Romantic Warrior over a mile on turf recently, he looks ready to resume winning form and can be a welcome winner for the excellent pilot Jimmy Orman.

Dangers are aplenty, notably top-weight Aerodynamics, back again after a pillar-to-post victory from an inspired Zac Purton ride last month, and lightweight Shamus Storm representing the David Hayes stable, both catching the eye. Consistent Money Catcher and the John Size-trained Enthusiasm are others that make the shortlist, but Pope Cody, provided he is within a few lengths of the leaders turning into the home straight, will be hard to stop when making his bid for glory.

POINTER

Pope Cody 10.10am Sha Tin