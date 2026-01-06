Back Bawn to start the New Year with a Boom

Boombawn (pink silks) has won twice from three runs at Kempton.

AFTER huge crowds packed into Kempton for two high-class days of racing over Christmas, which saw a brilliant three-way finish in the King George, racing returns to the Sunbury-on-Thames venue this Saturday.

Ground conditions continue to be much dryer than the norm for this time of the year, and while rain is due later this week, the going should still be on the good side at Kempton come the weekend.

That would be ideal for BOOMBAWN, who looks overpriced in the Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase (2.40pm) at 11/2, particularly as his shorter-priced rivals have a bit to prove.

He travelled well for a long time on his seasonal reappearance in the Old Roan, and then found the ground too soft in the Peterborough Chase.

Dan Skelton’s nine-year-old faces only three rivals, has sound form at this level and runs well at Kempton, so I can’t see why he is the price he is.

Kalif Du Berlais is the short-priced favourite after performing woefully on his reappearance, when sent off favourite for the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

He’s likely to come on for that run, but the Grade One he won at the backend of last season looks weak form and there’s the chance he isn’t quite the horse connections think he is.

Now stepping up to two-and-a-half miles, he is well worth taking on at the prices.

Edwardstone is second in the market, after running well to finish second at Huntingdon last time.

He is a 12-year-old now though and hasn’t won a race in nearly two years, so I prefer the claims of Boombawn.

The Lanzarote Hurdle (3.17pm) is always a competitive race and has produced some big-priced winners in recent years, with 33/1 and 66/1 shots coming home in front.

I’m willing to take a swing at one at decent odds in the form of WRECKLESS ERIC, who comes here after a pipe-opener at Ascot last month.

Two miles was on the short side for him there, but he still ran a decent race to finish seventh, and he should improve for this step up in trip.

He looks well-handicapped off a mark of 128, having been a close second in the Imperial Cup last season off a pound lower, and I think he is a decent each-way bet at 16/1.

MR VANGO missed out by the narrowest of margins in the William Hill Half A Mill Becher Chase last month, and a win there would have secured him the £500,000 bonus if was then to follow up by winning this year’s Grand National.

Luckily for connections, they have another shot at teeing him up for a go at the bonus in the National, if he can go one better in the William Hill Half A Mill Classic Handicap Chase (2.55pm).

There’s 10 to 20 millimetres of rain due at Warwick on Friday, which should soften up conditions a bit and aid the chances of Sara Bradstock’s 10-year-old.

The fact that class act L’Homme Presse is set carry top-weight means that Mr Vango doesn’t have to shoulder 12-stone and leaves a lot of his rivals out of the handicap.

This trip should be perfect for this dour stayer, and I like horses that can go from the front and keep out of trouble at Warwick.

With a run under his belt and connections clearly targeting the bonus, another big run looks assured and 5/1 could prove to be a nice price.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Boombawn 2.40pm Kempton

Mr Vango 2.55pm Warwick

Wreckless Eric e/w 3.17pm Kempton