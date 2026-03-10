Tips Cheltenham Day 2 2026 - Learn About Cheltenham Day 2!

Cheltenham Day 2 Tips – Cheltenham Day 2 2026 Predictions

Each day of Cheltenham gets that much more exciting, and that is proven by the lineup of Cheltenham Day 2! Cheltenham Day 2 features another 7 races run by the cream of the crop in the racing world. Keep reading to discover our tips and predictions for each race on Day 2.

Cheltenham Day 2 Overview

Much like Day 1 of Cheltenham, Day 2 is full of 7 exciting races, taking place from 13:20 to 17:20. Cheltenham Day 2 is commonly referred to as Ladies Day due to its history of women displaying their high-fashion outfits on this day. Day 2 will take place on Wednesday, the 11th of March. The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the featured race of day 2 and takes place at 4 pm. Below is the full schedule for Cheltenham Festival Day 2.

Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Race Card:

Time: Race: 13:20 The Turners Novices’ Hurdle 14:00 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase 14:40 The BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle 15:20 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 16:00 BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase ⭐️ 16:40 Grand Annual Handicap Chase 17:20 The Weatherbys Champions Bumper

Predictions and Tips for Cheltenham Day 2 Races

Turners Novices’ Hurdle

Let’s hope we can get Day Two of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival off to a flyer with KING RASKO GREY winning the Turners. Eight of the last ten renewals of this were won by a 6YO, and Willie Mullins’ runner ticks plenty of boxes in here, including the age trend. Mullins has won three of the last four renewals, and King Rasko Grey comes into this in good form and with a big chance.

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

With Final Demand disappointing last time out, this race has been blown wide open, and it looks a good opportunity for Jamie Snowden’s WENDIGO to land the honours. The racingclub.com syndicate horse has been highly consistent this season, winning the Grade 2 John Francome Novices’ Chase in November, before finishing third in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on Boxing Day. He can give the Brits something to cheer about in here.

BetMGM Cup

Dan Skelton has won two of the last three renewals and looks to have another excellent chance this year with KATEIRA. The mare has some good form over the past 18 months and is on an attractive handicap mark, and her trainer’s comments on her heading into the Festival suggest she should have a big chance.

Cross Country Chase

The Cross Country race is a special race to watch, and a simple way of finding the winner can be to simply back whichever horse Keith Donoghue rides! He’s won five of the last seven renewals and will no doubt be back on board last year’s winner STUMPTOWN again this year. He won this race last year in impressive fashion, and it would be a shock if he didn’t go close again this year.

Queen Mother Champion Chase

With Marine Nationale ruled out of the race with a sore neck, it’s hard to see anything but a win for MAJBOROUGH now, who looks a class above his rivals in here. Willie Mullins’ star looked back to his brilliant best when fitted with cheekpieces last time out at the Dublin Racing Festival, and it’s difficult to see any of his rivals coming close to him if he can replicate that performance.

Grand Annual Handicap Chase

Dan Skelton’s BE AWARE ticks plenty of the trends for recent winners of this race and looks a solid option in here. The seven-year-old has been hugely consistent over fences this season, winning on debut before running well in defeat with a trio of runner-up finishes in higher quality races than what he will contest here. He should appreciate the return to handicap company and should be able to go close.

Champions Bumper

The Champion Bumper is another race it could pay to simply side with one of the Willie Mullins runners – he’s won six of the last eight renewals. The pick of his runners this year could be LOVE SIGN D’AUNOU, who could hardly have been more impressive in his rules debut at Naas in January. He could prove a tough nut to crack in here.

