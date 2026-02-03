Time for All In You to show true Couleurs for Greatrex

All In You won last time out at Sandown for trainer Warren Greatrex

KNOWN as Super Saturday, Newbury’s card this weekend features a host of quality contests, including the valuable William Hill Hurdle (3.20pm), a race that is often considered the best handicap hurdle run outside the Cheltenham Festival.

Having already advised an ante-post selection in this race a few weeks ago, hopefully many readers are sitting on a nice ticket with ALL IN YOU.

He was 10/1 and has now halved in price, but the reasoning remains the same, and I still wouldn’t put anyone off taking the 5/1 currently available.

Warren Greatrex’s six-year-old looks to have turned over a new leaf since switching from Gary and Josh Moore in early December, and is well handicapped off a mark of 127, having only gone up five pounds for winning with plenty in hand at Sandown last time.

The ground at Newbury is set to be bottomless with all the rain that has fallen recently, with more expected in the lead up to Saturday. However, that shouldn’t be a concern for All In You, who won three times on heavy going when trained in France.

Let It Rain looks the obvious danger for the Dan Skelton yard that love to plot one out for a valuable handicap like this, but All In You has more experience for a race of this nature and looks a rock-solid bet.

A good ante-post bet is often as much about judging what won’t run as what will, and that’s the case with Jango Baie in Newbury’s Grade Two William Hill Denman Chase (2.10pm).

Having been beaten in the Scilly Isles on heavy ground last season, Nicky Henderson’s son of Tiger Groom has been kept to good ground since then and I would be amazed if he lined up here.

That should open the way for the strong-staying HAITI COULEURS, who will have no concerns in the heavy going and will surely go off odds-on if Jango Baie doesn’t take his chance.

Rebecca Curtis’ nine-year-old bounced back to form when winning the Welsh National in December having disappointed in Grade One company at Haydock the time before, and looks the one to be with at 5/4.

Even if Henderson does throw a curveball and Jango Baie runs, I can see Haiti Couleurs outstaying him on heavy ground.

My third fancy from Newbury comes in the earlier William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap Hurdle (1.35pm), where BELOW THE RADAR catches my eye at an each-way price of 8/1.

Read more Have a few Bob on Olinger to retain Stayers’ Hurdle

He seemed to be reinvigorated by the switch back to hurdles from fences when running a good race to finish second at Haydock last time.

It looked as though he needed every inch of the two-mile-five-furlong trip there and was crying out for more of a stamina test.

An extended three miles on heavy ground could be just what he wants, and having only gone up three pounds for that run, he might take a lot of beating here.

There’s some good action at Warwick too, where Lulamba should have a perfect Arkle prep in the Grade Two Kingmaker Novices’ Chase (1.50pm).

The Skelton’s are always to be greatly respected at their local track, and LE MILOS looks as though he has been laid out to repeat last year’s win in the Veterans’ Handicap Chase (2.25pm).

He’s six pounds lower in the weights than his success here 12 months ago if Harry Atkins’ seven-pound claim is taken into account, and two-and-a-half miles around Warwick looks to be ideal for him, so he’s a good bet at 3/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Below The Radar e/w 1.35pm Newbury

Haiti Couleurs 2.10pm Newbury

Le Milos 2.25pm Warwick

Already advised

All In You e/w 10/1 3.20pm Newbury