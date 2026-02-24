Poniros can cause Cheltenham shock once again

Poniros caused an upset when winning the Triumph Hurdle at odds of 100/1

CONSTITUTION Hill’s win on Flat debut at Southwell last Friday has really shaken up the Champion Hurdle betting.

While you couldn’t help but be impressed by his performance, which saw him cut for Tuesday’s showpiece, there is still the glaring concern over his jumping.

The difficult decision rests with connections, who may well choose to keep him on the Flat going forwards.

The New Lion won at the track last time, but that wasn’t an overly convincing performance and his jumping style wouldn’t be for me.

Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead both have the option of the Mares’ Hurdle, which looks likeliest for the former, whilst Gordon Elliott’s mare still needs to prove she can do it around Cheltenham.

Fighting Fifth winner Golden Ace provided us with a winner in this race last year at a very healthy price, but she’s a far shorter proposition to repeat that feat and can be taken on at her current odds.

Last season’s shock Triumph Hurdle winner PONIROS is a bit of forgotten horse for Willie Mullins, and I think there’s reason to believe he’s coming to the boil at exactly the right time.

Read more Willie Mullins: Your gut tells you he has to be a hell of a horse

He was a very capable Flat horse and has that all important Cheltenham form, courtesy of his victory over Lulamba in the opening race on Gold Cup Day.

That’s good form, and whilst he has been below par since, his third-placed effort at the Dublin Racing Festival was much more like it.

Each-way at 16/1 with 3 places on offer, he looks a decent ante-post bet.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM

Poniros e/w 16/1 Champion Hurdle