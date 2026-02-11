Elliott team hoping for Brighter Days at the Festival

Brightersdaysahead at Cullentra | Credit: Lorraine O’Sullivan/The Jockey Club

LAST March, Gordon Elliott had to wait until the last of 28 Cheltenham Festival races to taste success, not something the 41-time Festival-winning trainer would have been used to.

“As hard as it was for me, for all my staff that were putting in all the hours, it was harder for them.” Elliott reflected. “The horses ran brilliantly, we just didn’t get the bounce of the ball.”

This season the ball looks to be bouncing in the right direction, with his stable in superb form, and Elliott is coming into Cheltenham with his strongest team in nearly 10 years.

He holds live chances with the likes of Brighterdaysahead, El Cairos, Romeo Coolio and many others, and hopes are high at Cullentra four weeks out from the Festival.

Another bonus this year is that stable jockey Jack Kennedy is coming into the Festival injury-free, while 12 months ago he had just returned from a broken leg.

“I’m in a very lucky position that I get the pick of all these good horses,” Kennedy said.

“It’s in a different league [Cheltenham], it’s not like anywhere else. You grow up dreaming of riding winners there and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it a few times. When you get one, you just want more.”

Elliott summed up: “Hopefully we can go to Cheltenham and get a few winners – that’s what we’re all dreaming about.”

If Elliott and Kennedy can, last year’s near misses will be swiftly forgotten.

EL CAIROS

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

He’s a very fast horse. He looked like he was going to be impressive when falling in Leopardstown. He was very good at Thurles on a track that wouldn’t suit him and on ground that was near un-raceable. He’s not a big, robust horse so I didn’t want to be running him three weeks out from Cheltenham. I think the Supreme will suit him.

BALLYFAD

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle/Turners Novices’ Hurdle

I think the further he goes, the better he’s going to be. In his races it looks like he’s going to be beaten, but he’s very gutsy and keeps picking up.

ROMEO COOLIO

Singer Arkle Novices’ Chase / Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

I don’t think three miles would be a problem, it’s just whether it’s the right thing to do at this stage of his career. I suppose it’s not ideal the middle-distance race isn’t there for him. He’s won two Grade Ones over two miles because of his guts and heart, and he has shown how good he is. The Arkle is going to be a hot race. You know he’s going to come home strong, it’s just whether he gets out of his comfort zone coming down the hill, that would be my concern.

BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD

Unibet Champion Hurdle

She was beaten after the first hurdle last year. We discovered something wrong and we rectified it, so I’d put a line through that run. We might do something different and stable her outside Cheltenham this year. She’s in very good form and I couldn’t be happier with her.

SKYLIGHT HUSTLE

Turners Novices’ Hurdle

He was probably a fortunate winner at Christmas, but he hit the line really well. I think two-mile-five will really suit him. He’s shown he has the class to travel at two mile, so over further we can drop him in and ride a race.

WESTERN FOLD

Brown Advisory Novices Chase

With the experience he has, I think he could be a dark horse for the Brown Advisory. He’s had 11 runs over fences, which is mad for a novice. He stays so well and he’s crying out for three miles.

FAVORI DE CHAMPDOU

Glenfarclas Cross County Chase

I was impressed with him the last day. I think the fact you’ve got Stumptown in there is a bonus as it’s going to keep us lower in the weights. He’ll go to the Cross Country and then on to the National. He’s one we’re looking forward to.

OLDSCHOOL OUTLAW

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

She’s got a good attitude and I loved the way she quickened to the line last time. I think she’s improving all the time at home and is one I’m looking forward to.

WODHOOH

Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

She keeps winning but she probably doesn’t get the credit she deserves. She’s only been beaten once by Lossiemouth. We’d be hopeful rather than confident of turning that form around, but we don’t know how good our mare is.

TEAHUPOO

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

He’s getting a bit older and holding his condition, so I thought another run [at Christmas] wasn’t a bad idea. It looks a good race this year, but he has the form in the book, and for me he sets the standard. He’s a warrior and I wouldn’t mind a few more like him.

HONESTY POLICY

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

He improved all through last year and he’s a classy horse. I was very impressed with what he did at Ascot, and I think three miles at Cheltenham will suit him. I wanted to run him at Navan but the ground was just too heavy. We’ll get a racecourse gallop into him and he’ll go straight to Cheltenham.

MANGE TOUT

JCB Triumph Hurdle/ Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

She hasn’t done much wrong. She raced pretty keenly at Leopardstown the last day when I was very impressed with Willie’s horse [Narciso Has]. We’ve no concrete plans for her yet, we’ll just wait and see what happens.