Silence may Echo successes of recent years for De Bromhead

Henry de Bromhead won this race in 2025 with Air Of Entitlement

WITH under three weeks until we hear the famous roar, the Cheltenham Festival is growing ever closer.

This week, I’m dipping into a race that we have had relative success in in recent years, the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Bambino Fever and Oldschool Outlaw head the betting for the Irish powerhouses of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott and they will be tough to beat.

That said, we have seen several similar fancied types beaten in recent years, so I can leave the pair at their current prices.

A horse who arrives here in a similar vein of form to the two at the head of the betting is ECHOING SILENCE, who has won her last three starts for the Henry de Bromhead team.

She broke her maiden over hurdles back in November, when winning by six lengths at Cork and that form has since been franked by Zanoosh who has won her last three starts, most recently in easy fashion in a Listed contest at Naas.

De Bromhead’s mare has since won a Listed race of her own when comfortably holding a solid yardstick in Switch From Diesel, who has run with credit in higher grades, and it’s clear she is a mare on the up.

Echoing Silencestays further than this two-mile-one-furlong trip,something that I always look for in this race, as it often turns into a test of stamina for these novices especially if the ground comes up soft.

She’s bred to be smart as the price tag of over £400,000 that connections paid for her at the Cheltenham 2024 sale suggests, and I fancy they may well be rewarded at Prestbury Park come March.

At 12/1, she looks a good each-way bet at this stage.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM

Echoing Silence e/w 12/1 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle