Sober looks a Glorious bet for Cheltenham Festival opener

Sober Glory was an impressive winner at Newbury recently

RACING fans were treated to some serious action on William Hill Super Saturday at Newbury at the weekend, with plenty of Cheltenham Festival quality on show.

Lulamba, Haiti Couleurs and Tutti Quanti all delivered performances which put markers down for the big four days in March, but I was most drawn to SOBER GLORY, who destroyed his opposition in the opener.

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White’s youngster absolutely bolted up in the novice hurdle, thrashing a nice Skelton-trained rival, Kadastral, by 27 lengths.

The six-year-old was extremely well backed for the win, sent off at 1/3, showing the esteem that the Hobbs and White team hold him in. It should also be remembered that this victory came under a penalty too, making the relentless performance worth upgrading again.

His form in bumpers was strong as well, beating Baron Noir who subsequently won at the Punchestown Festival, and he’s continued his progression over hurdles.

He’d have been unbeaten but for a blip at Sandown on Tingle Creek Day, but you can forgive any horse one poor run, and he’s definitely bounced right back to form now.

You’d have to have respect for the likes of Old Park Star and Talk The Talk towards the head of the market, as they bring in proper Graded form from yards who’ve had more success at this level in recent seasons than the Hobbs and White team.

However, in my mind, there shouldn’t be such a large gulf in the betting, and the 16/1 ante-post is well worth taking.

If the ground came up soft, which considering the winter we’re having is highly likely, he’d take some stopping if replicating the performance he put in on Saturday.

He’ll do for me in the Festival curtain-raiser at this stage.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL

Sober Glory e/w 16/1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle