Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide 2026 - Tips, Odds & Offers

If there’s one week racing punters circle every March, it’s the Cheltenham Festival. It’s more than just a race. It’s the peak of National Hunt racing and the biggest week on the betting calendar. If you’re wondering why there is so much hype behind the event, this Cheltenham Festival betting guide clears the air. See how to bet on the Cheltenham, including mistakes to avoid, to enjoy a massive experience.

Best Cheltenham Festival Betting Sites

Your choice of bookmaker is key to a successful Cheltenham Festival betting experience. Choosing a bookie with key features, such as a variety of markets and bonuses, helps you get the most out of your wager. If you’re not sure of where to look, this Cheltenham Festival betting guide offers you a shortlist to work with.

Choosing the Best UK Bookmaker for Cheltenham Betting

Choosing the right bookmaker is crucial to maximise your Cheltenham Festival betting experience. You should not just wager with any bookie, but with one that offers the following features.

Odds Boosts: You can get a higher payout on your stake when you wager at a bookie that boosts the price of Cheltenham Festival races. Rather than pay out at regular prices, betting sites such as bet365 and Betfred boost odds on selected events that help you maximise your stake. The races with boosted odds are clearly indicated, so you can take advantage of them.

You can get a higher payout on your stake when you wager at a bookie that boosts the price of Cheltenham Festival races. Rather than pay out at regular prices, betting sites such as bet365 and Betfred boost odds on selected events that help you maximise your stake. The races with boosted odds are clearly indicated, so you can take advantage of them. Money-Back Offers: Bookmakers may sometimes return stake if your horse doesn’t win, provided certain conditions are met. The money-back offer serves as a safety net for your bet, giving you a second chance to use that money. For instance, Betfred offers a No-Runner No Bet money back bonus that gives you your stake back as cash if your horse doesn’t run.

Bookmakers may sometimes return stake if your horse doesn’t win, provided certain conditions are met. The money-back offer serves as a safety net for your bet, giving you a second chance to use that money. For instance, Betfred offers a No-Runner No Bet money back bonus that gives you your stake back as cash if your horse doesn’t run. Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): Even when you place your bet early at smaller odds, you can still get paid at bigger odds if the starting price is higher. Selecting bookies that allow you to get paid at the best odds is crucial to maximising your stake. Even if the odds shorten by the time the race starts, you’ll still get paid at your initial bet price. Platforms like JeffBet allow you to set your bet slip to accept higher odds.

Even when you place your bet early at smaller odds, you can still get paid at bigger odds if the starting price is higher. Selecting bookies that allow you to get paid at the best odds is crucial to maximising your stake. Even if the odds shorten by the time the race starts, you’ll still get paid at your initial bet price. Platforms like JeffBet allow you to set your bet slip to accept higher odds. Request-A-Bet Features: Look out for bookmakers that offer you an opportunity to customise your own bet. You may be able to do this via social media by using the #RequestABet or #BetYourWay hashtag on some bookies. The likes of bet365, Betfred, NetBet, and Betfair also offer a bet builder feature where you add multiple markets from the same event into your bet slip.

What Is the Cheltenham Festival?

Just before we get to the practical parts of this Cheltenham Festival betting guide, let’s see what the Cheltenham Festival is all about. The Cheltenham Festival began in 1860 and found its permanent home at Prestbury Park in 1911. Today, it features 28 world-class races, including multiple Grade 1 Championship contests.

It’s commonly called the “Olympics of jump racing,” and for good reason. It’s held every March across four days and pulls over 250,000 spectators and millions of viewers worldwide. This huge crowd is responsible for the famous “Cheltenham Roar” at the start of the first race.

Beyond racing, the Festival is a cultural occasion. It blends social celebration, tradition, sports, and entertainment into an exciting week. Whether you’re a fan or a punter, there’s something for everyone at the Cheltenham Festival.

How Cheltenham Festival Betting Works

This section of our Cheltenham Festival betting guide focuses on how the Festival works. Interestingly, betting on the Cheltenham Festival follows the standard UK horse racing rules. The only differences are the scale and competition.

Types of Bets

Here are some of the bets you can place:

Win: A simple bet on a horse to finish first.

A simple bet on a horse to finish first. Each-Way: Two bets in one: one for the win and one for the horse to place (usually top 3 or 4). It costs double your stake but offers some protection if your selection runs well without winning.

Two bets in one: one for the win and one for the horse to place (usually top 3 or 4). It costs double your stake but offers some protection if your selection runs well without winning. Accumulators: Combine selections from different races into one bet, and every bet must win to earn a return.

Combine selections from different races into one bet, and every bet must win to earn a return. Lucky 15s: This is a favourite for Cheltenham Festival betting. It involves four selections across 15 bets (4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, and 1 fourfold). Even one winner can generate a return, depending on the odds.

How the Odds are Set

UK racing uses fractional odds (e.g., 5/1, 10/3). Bookmakers set early prices based on form, market demand, and expert assessment.

You can choose between Early Price (EP) and Starting Price (SP). SP is the official odds at the moment the race begins. EP is available hours or days before the race.

On-Course vs Online Bookmakers

You’ll find hundreds of bookmakers in the betting ring at any Cheltenham Festival race. These on-course bookies deal primarily in cash for the upcoming race.

In contrast, online Cheltenham Festival betting sites allow you to place complex multiples from your mobile device. They also offer more competitive Cheltenham Festival betting odds and a wider range of markets. Unlike on-course wagers, where you need to wait until the event day to place a wager, online bookies allow you to place bets well in advance, sometimes 1 or 2 months before.

Key Races to Focus On When Betting

Featuring 28 races over four days, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with the Cheltenham Festival. However, each day is anchored by a “Championship” race that represents the highest level of the sport.

These are the events that draw the most significant Cheltenham Festival betting volume and interest:

Champion Hurdle : This is the premier hurdle race, and it’s held on Day 1, Tuesday. If you’re wondering when to start your Cheltenham Festival 2026 betting, this is where the fastest horses in the division compete.

: This is the premier hurdle race, and it’s held on Day 1, Tuesday. If you’re wondering when to start your Cheltenham Festival 2026 betting, this is where the fastest horses in the division compete. Queen Mother Champion Chase : This high-speed steeplechase race happens on Day 2, Wednesday. You get to see horses jump 13 fences at super speed over two miles. If you want to bet on the fastest two-mile chasers, this is the race for you.

: This high-speed steeplechase race happens on Day 2, Wednesday. You get to see horses jump 13 fences at super speed over two miles. If you want to bet on the fastest two-mile chasers, this is the race for you. Stayers’ Hurdle: This three-mile long-distance hurdle race rewards stamina. It’s slated for Day 3, Thursday, and lets you bet on runners who prefer a longer distance.

This three-mile long-distance hurdle race rewards stamina. It’s slated for Day 3, Thursday, and lets you bet on runners who prefer a longer distance. Cheltenham Gold Cup: The Gold Cup, which is held on Friday, is the ultimate test of a racehorse. Participating horses run over three miles and two furlongs with 22 fences. It’s the biggest event for anyone betting at Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham Betting Tips and Strategies

You need more than picking a fast horse to be successful when betting on Cheltenham Festival. Strategies and positioning are equally important.

This section of our Cheltenham Festival betting guide provides practical strategies you can implement:

Pay Attention to Ground Conditions: Ground conditions, or “the going”, can dramatically affect a horse’s performance. Some horses do well on soft or heavy ground while others prefer faster conditions. So, always monitor the morning going reports and the track being used.

Ground conditions, or “the going”, can dramatically affect a horse’s performance. Some horses do well on soft or heavy ground while others prefer faster conditions. So, always monitor the morning going reports and the track being used. Understand the British vs. Irish Rivalry: When following the Cheltenham festival betting guide trends, look for horses that have proven they can travel. Irish raiders often provide better value in the handicaps, while British stables have historically protected their best for the championship races.

When following the Cheltenham festival betting guide trends, look for horses that have proven they can travel. Irish raiders often provide better value in the handicaps, while British stables have historically protected their best for the championship races. Follow Trainers’ Form : Trainers with consistent success at Cheltenham often have horses peaking at the right time. Jockey-trainer combinations that have performed well in the past can be a good indicator of potential winners.

: Trainers with consistent success at Cheltenham often have horses peaking at the right time. Jockey-trainer combinations that have performed well in the past can be a good indicator of potential winners. Watch Seasonal Trials: You should also analyse the “Trials Day” performances held in January. Horses that finish strongly in trials, especially those over similar distances, often translate that form to the Festival.

You should also analyse the “Trials Day” performances held in January. Horses that finish strongly in trials, especially those over similar distances, often translate that form to the Festival. Study Championship Race Trends: Each key race, from the Champion Hurdle to the Gold Cup, has historical patterns. For instance, horses with previous Festival experience or proven stamina over similar distances might outperform newcomers.

Each key race, from the Champion Hurdle to the Gold Cup, has historical patterns. For instance, horses with previous Festival experience or proven stamina over similar distances might outperform newcomers. Observe Market Movers : Odds fluctuate for a reason. Major shortening of odds often indicates insider confidence or late support from professional bettors. Keep an eye on these shifts to identify potential value bets.

: Odds fluctuate for a reason. Major shortening of odds often indicates insider confidence or late support from professional bettors. Keep an eye on these shifts to identify potential value bets. Manage Stakes and Diversify Bets: Avoid placing all your money on a single Cheltenham Festival betting favourite. Using each-way bets or small multiples like Lucky 15s spreads risk. Spreading your risks properly gives you a chance for returns even if one selection fails.

A combination of these Cheltenham Festival betting tips and strategies can help you approach the festival with a more informed and calculated mindset.

Cheltenham Ante-Post Betting Explained

One of the advantages of horse racing betting online is that you can place your Cheltenham Festival bets months or weeks before the gates open. This approach is called ante-post betting. Despite offering big advantages, it also comes with a few risks you must understand. This section of our Cheltenham Festival betting guide shows you the upsides and downsides of this strategy.

Pros of Cheltenham Ante-Post Betting

The biggest benefit of betting ante-post is to secure better Cheltenham Festival betting odds. Early prices can be higher than those closer to race day. You can lock the higher odds early when you bet ante-post.

Ante-post betting also allows you to plan your bets carefully to identify horses that show strong form leading up to the Festival. This is much better than the last-hour rush to find favourites.

Cons of Cheltenham Ante-Post Betting

The main downside of ante-post betting for the Cheltenham Festival used to be the uncertainty of racing. If your horse doesn’t run, you lose your stake.

However, this has changed with the introduction of Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB). This feature ensures that if your horse is withdrawn or switches to another race, you receive a cash refund. Betfred offers this promotion, allowing you to claim your stake in full if your horse doesn’t run.

Market volatility is also a factor. Odds constantly shift based on form, injuries, or competition entries. This makes early predictions less certain.

Day-by-Day Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide

This Cheltenham Festival betting guide would be incomplete without covering the day-to-day schedule of the Festival. The Cheltenham Festival runs for four days, each day with its own highlights and betting opportunities. Knowing what to focus on each day can improve your betting strategy.

Day 1: Champion Day

The Festival kicks off with the famous “Cheltenham Roar.” This is the moment when thousands of fans cheer as the first race begins.

The key race for the first day is the Champion Hurdle. It’s also the fastest hurdle race in the sport. As a punter, this is an opportunity to opt in for better potential winnings early in the week.

For this race, look at the form of previous hurdle races, trainer statistics, and ground conditions. Early market movers can indicate insider confidence, making this a crucial day for informed bets.

Day 2: Festival Wednesday

Wednesday, also known as Style Wednesday, features a mix of competitive races, including the Queen Mother Champion Chase. This race is all about speed and jumping over large fences.

This is where you focus on the Irish versus the British runners. Irish-trained horses often perform strongly in this category. Accumulators and each-way bets are also popular, especially for those looking to spread risk across multiple races.

Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday

St Patrick’s Thursday or St Patrick’s Day is a celebration for Irish fans. The focus here is on the Stayers’ Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase. Both races are tough tests of stamina for the participating runners. As a result, the Cheltenham Festival betting predictions are often unpredictable.

Seasonal trial results and trends from previous Festivals can be useful here. You should also watch out for live betting opportunities as the day progresses.

Day 4: Gold Cup Day

The final day features the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Festival’s most prestigious race, starting at 4:00 PM. This race attracts the top chasers and heavy betting activity.

You can use a combination of win, each-way, and accumulator bets. You should also pay attention to ground conditions, market movers, and late changes to finalise selections.

Mistakes UK Punters Should Avoid

Betting at the Cheltenham Festival can be really enjoyable. But even experienced punters can make costly mistakes. To keep your head in the game, avoid these common errors.

Chasing Losses and Poor Bankroll Management: The biggest mistake you can make during Cheltenham Festival betting is trying to recover losses by placing larger bets. This often leads to even bigger losses. Instead of chasing losses, stick to your pre-set betting plan and budget. If you have a bad Tuesday, stick to your plan for Wednesday rather than doubling down to recover.

The biggest mistake you can make during Cheltenham Festival betting is trying to recover losses by placing larger bets. This often leads to even bigger losses. Instead of chasing losses, stick to your pre-set betting plan and budget. If you have a bad Tuesday, stick to your plan for Wednesday rather than doubling down to recover. Ignoring Extra-Place Offers: Many bookmakers often provide improved each-way or extra-place offers, especially for big races. Always check if they are available before placing your bet with the bookie. Not taking advantage of these offers can mean missed opportunities.

Many bookmakers often provide improved each-way or extra-place offers, especially for big races. Always check if they are available before placing your bet with the bookie. Not taking advantage of these offers can mean missed opportunities. Over-Betting Favourites: Favourites can be tempting because they are perceived to be more reliable. But the truth is that they don’t always win. So, overcommitting to them can limit your potential returns. It can also make your bets predictable. Instead, spread your stakes wisely across multiple value bets. You can look into outsides with strong form or favourable ground conditions.

Favourites can be tempting because they are perceived to be more reliable. But the truth is that they don’t always win. So, overcommitting to them can limit your potential returns. It can also make your bets predictable. Instead, spread your stakes wisely across multiple value bets. You can look into outsides with strong form or favourable ground conditions. Ignoring the Ground and Track Bias: Many bettors make the error of backing a horse based solely on its winter form. However, a runner that won on heavy ground in December might struggle on the “Good to Soft” turf often found at Cheltenham in March. Always check the latest ground report and adapt your selections accordingly.

Responsible Gambling

With over 28 races over four days, you may feel the adrenaline to wager without plans. However, you should always approach betting at the Cheltenham Festival responsibly. That’s why setting a budget helps. You can also set deposit, loss, and time limits on your chosen bookie to stay in control. Take necessary breaks and opt for GamStop self-exclusion if you need longer breaks. For additional help, reach out to helplines such as GamCare or BeGambleAware.

Please note that you must be 18 years or above to engage in Cheltenham Festival betting. Your bookmaker will request that you submit a government-issued ID to verify your identity and age.

Final Thoughts: How to Bet Smarter on the Cheltenham Festival

As this Cheltenham Festival betting guide has shown, betting smarter on the festival is about finding the balance between thorough research and disciplined play. Ensure you’re playing at a reputable and licensed UK betting site. Take advantage of odds boosts, extra-place offers, request-a-bet, and other features to get better value for your wagers.

Additionally, remember that Cheltenham is a unique track that requires specific jumping ability and stamina. So, always check the going reports on the morning of the race, as ground conditions often shift during the week.

Most importantly, keep the experience enjoyable by practising responsible gambling. Set a strict budget before the first race on Tuesday and never chase your losses. If you feel your betting is no longer fun, use the tools provided by your bookmaker.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the best way to bet at Cheltenham?

The most effective approach is to combine thorough research with proper bankroll management. Focus on key races, study horse form, trainer statistics, and ground conditions. Also, use a mix of bet types, like win, each-way, or accumulators, depending on your confidence. Stick to your budget, avoid chasing losses, and use licensed UK bookmakers to ensure safety and fair odds.

Which races should I bet on at the Cheltenham Festival?

While all 28 races offer excitement, the main championship races attract the most attention. They are the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle, and the Cheltenham Gold Cup. These are where the best horses and trainers compete. As a punter, focusing on these races allows you to apply research and strategy effectively to improve your potential returns.

When do Cheltenham betting odds come out?

Cheltenham odds are released at different times. Early prices are available weeks before the Festival, while Starting Price (SP) odds are set just before each race. Online bookmakers usually post early prices first, and on-course bookies offer SP at race time. Early odds can offer better value, but SP shows where the market is ultimately heading.

What’s the best Cheltenham bookmaker?

The best bookmaker depends on your priorities. Look for licensed UK bookmakers offering competitive odds, welcome bonuses, odds boosts, and extra-place offers. Features like request-a-bet and live streaming also enhance your betting experience even further.

Trusted names like bet365, Betfair, Betfred, NetBet, and JeffBet ensure fair play, fast payouts, and secure transactions. These are vital during the Festival’s fast-paced action.

When is Cheltenham Festival 2026?

The Cheltenham Festival traditionally runs for four days in March. The 2026 edition will be held between Tuesday, 10 and Friday 13, March, 2026. Traditionally, it starts on a Tuesday with Champion Day, followed by Festival Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday, and concludes with Gold Cup Day on Friday. Each day features its own highlights and top races. So, planning your bets around the schedule is key for a successful Festival experience.

