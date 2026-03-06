Cheltenham Free Bets – Best UK Offers for the 2026 Festival

Cheltenham Free Bets 2026 - Best UK Festival Betting Offers

Cheltenham free bets are one of the many ways UK bookmakers compete for the attention of punters during the Festival week. Claiming free bets during the event helps improve their staking power. But with so many bookies and free bet offers, it’s easy to get confused. That’s why we’ve created this guide to show you how free Cheltenham bets work, including how to choose the best option from reputable bookmakers.

Best Cheltenham Free Bets and Betting Offers for 2026

bet365 – Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets

William Hill – Bet & Deposit £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Betfred – £50 in Free Bets when you Bet £10

Betfair – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Any Multi, Any Sport

Jeffbet – Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets

Paddy Power – £50 in Bet Builder Bets when you Stake £10

Best Cheltenham Free Bets & Betting Offers

UK bookmakers are currently rolling out some of their Cheltenham free bets offers. In this section, we’ve highlighted the top offers from trusted operators and how they work to help you get started.

NetBet

The first Cheltenham free bet provider on our list is NetBet. NetBet is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. So, you’re placing your Cheltenham Festival bets on a trusted platform.

While NetBet may not always run dedicated Cheltenham free bet promos, its current welcome offer is applicable. You can use it across Festival races. All you have to do is stake £10 at a minimum odds of 1/1, and you’ll receive four £5 bets. One of these £5 bets is valid for horse racing ACCAs, which you can use for various Cheltenham races.

bet365

At bet365, you can claim a £30 Free Bet when you stake £10 as a new customer. This is applicable across Cheltenham Festival races, including the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, and Stayers’ Hurdle.

But that’s not all. You can also get Cheltenham free bets and bonuses even if you’re not a new player. These include a Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB) offer on all 28 races, Position Payouts, Best Odds Guaranteed, and Double Result Offer. Then there’s the Daily Super Boosts at 9 AM to add extra value to your wagers.

For something different, bet365 has the 6 Horses Challenge, where you can predict winners across six selected races for a chance to win cash prizes. Like NetBet, bet365 is fully licensed in the UK.

Betfred

As a new customer on Betfred, you can also claim a £30 Sports Free Bet and a £20 Acca Free Bet. Just make your first deposit via Debit Card and place a £10 bet at 1/1 or higher. These free bets are usable across Cheltenham markets.

Betfred is also offering Non-Runner No Bet on all available races for the Cheltenham Festival 2026. In other words, if the horse you selected for a race doesn’t run, the bookmaker will give you your stake in cash. You can also claim up to 25% Lucky Bonus, 10% Winning Tricast Bonus, and Extra Place Races.

In terms of reliability, Betfred is a big name in the UK horse racing betting scene. It is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, giving you a regulated and secure betting environment.

If you want to find out more about Betfred and it’s offering for horse racing betting, why not try our Betfred review?

JeffBet

JeffBet, under the operations of ProgressPlay Limited, holds a full license from the UK Gambling Commission. If you’re planning to use them for Cheltenham free bets in 2026, you should target their welcome offer.

As a new player, you get £30 in free bets when you bet just £10. You can use this free bet token across Cheltenham markets, including headline races like the Gold Cup and other contests. The validity is 7 days, giving you ample time to explore different races.

They also regularly provides Extra Places on selected horse races. This can better your chances of landing an each-way return during the Festival.

Betfair

As a UKGC-regulated bookie and a Cheltenham Festival betting connoisseur, Betfair runs dedicated Cheltenham free bets in the build-up to the 2026 Festival. Each weekend before the meeting begins, you can get a £10 free bet when you place a £10 horse racing multiple. You must place this qualifying bet after 7 pm on the preceding Friday to qualify.

As a new customer, you also get a £50 Free Bet Builders offer when you stake £10 at minimum odds of 2.0. The rewards come in 5x £10 free bets, and you can use them on multiples and accumulators, including the Cheltenham markets.

How Cheltenham Free Bets Work

Cheltenham free bets come in different formats. Knowing the differences can help you compare offers properly during the Festival week.

The most common structure is the “Bet X Get Y Free,” for example, “Bet £10 Get £30 Free.” Here, you place a qualifying bet at set minimum odds. Once the bet settles, the bookmaker releases your free bet credits, valid for a limited period.

Another popular free bets Cheltenham type is the money-back if your horse loses. In other words, if the horse you chose is beaten under qualifying conditions, the bookmaker refunds your stake as a free bet. Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) is also a free bet format where you’re paid at the higher price if the Starting Price (SP) is higher than the odds you took.

Extra Places increase the number of finishing positions paid on each-way bets. For instance, if the bookie offers five or six places instead of the usual three, your bet will have a higher chance of getting a return.

The last on the list is the Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB) free bets Cheltenham format. Here, the bookie will refund your stake if your horse doesn’t run, instead of recording it as a loss.

Tips for Using Cheltenham Free Bets Wisely

No doubt, free bets at Cheltenham can add value to your betting strategy during the Festival week. But this is only possible if you use them correctly. Here are some tips to help with that.

Check and Understand the Qualifying Requirements: Many free bets on Cheltenham follow a Bet X Get Y Free model, but minimum odds usually apply. Also, always confirm the minimum stake and eligible markets before placing your first bet.

Many free bets on Cheltenham follow a Bet X Get Y Free model, but minimum odds usually apply. Also, always confirm the minimum stake and eligible markets before placing your first bet. Review the Wagering Structure: Most Cheltenham Festival free bets return winnings only, not the stake. This affects how much you get if you win. You should also check the validity periods of your free bets so you know how much time you have.

Most Cheltenham Festival free bets return winnings only, not the stake. This affects how much you get if you win. You should also check the validity periods of your free bets so you know how much time you have. Compare Price Value: It’s common for punters to only focus on the bonus size. But the price value is equally important. For example, a £30 free bet at minimum qualifying odds of 4/1 may offer less long-term value than a £20 free bet with odds of 1/1.

It’s common for punters to only focus on the bonus size. But the price value is equally important. For example, a £30 free bet at minimum qualifying odds of 4/1 may offer less long-term value than a £20 free bet with odds of 1/1. Check for Eligibility Conditions: No two Cheltenham free bets have the same eligibility requirements. In some cases, payment method exclusions may apply. In others, certain bet types may not count. Always double-check to be sure.

No two Cheltenham free bets have the same eligibility requirements. In some cases, payment method exclusions may apply. In others, certain bet types may not count. Always double-check to be sure. Use Your Free Bets Correctly: Free Cheltenham bets should complement your existing staking plan, not replace it. So, use them on races or selections you’re confident in. You can also use them on longer odds to maximise your possible returns.

Free Cheltenham bets should complement your existing staking plan, not replace it. So, use them on races or selections you’re confident in. You can also use them on longer odds to maximise your possible returns. Read the Key Terms in Full: The Cheltenham Festival comes with so many offers. Most of them are overlapping, especially when they come from the same bookie. Assumptions can lead to missed bonuses in this case. So, make careful comparisons to see which works best with your strategy.

Why Bookmakers Offer Cheltenham Free Bets

As one of the biggest UK betting events on the calendar, the Cheltenham Festival generates hundreds of millions of pounds in turnover across the four days. UK bookmakers definitely want their own share of this massive volume. So, they position themselves strongly to capture your attention using free bets Cheltenham.

For bookies that want to spotlight specific races like the Champion Hurdle or the Gold Cup, free bets present an excellent option. A simple “Bet £10 Get £30 Free” offer, for example, can increase participation during peak interest periods.

Cheltenham free bets can also attract new customers and even re-activate existing customers. As seen in the examples we’ve reviewed, they are specially designed to give punters an incentive to join. They also spur them to place their first wagers, explore different Cheltenham Festival markets, and stay loyal to the bookie for longer.

Cheltenham Festival 2026 Highlights

There’s always a lot to unpack when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival. Not much has changed for the 2026 edition. There are still 28 high-quality races. But here are the “Championship” contests to pay the most attention to to maximise your best free bets Cheltenham.

Champion Hurdle: This is the highlight of the first day. It’s a two-mile sprint that often features the fastest hurdlers in the business.

This is the highlight of the first day. It’s a two-mile sprint that often features the fastest hurdlers in the business. The Arkle: This is where you’ll find the finest novice chasers competing for glory. Pay attention to this race if you want to spot the future legends earlier than anybody else.

This is where you’ll find the finest novice chasers competing for glory. Pay attention to this race if you want to spot the future legends earlier than anybody else. Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase: Formerly known as the RSA, this is the ultimate test for staying chases. It should be a prime target for your each-way free Cheltenham bets.

Formerly known as the RSA, this is the ultimate test for staying chases. It should be a prime target for your each-way free Cheltenham bets. Stayers’ Hurdle: This is the feature race on St Patrick’s Thursday. It’s an exciting battle of stamina. You’ll see the best long-distance hurdlers compete here over three miles.

This is the feature race on St Patrick’s Thursday. It’s an exciting battle of stamina. You’ll see the best long-distance hurdlers compete here over three miles. Cheltenham Gold Cup: We can call this the pinnacle of the week and of the Festival. It’s a race that consistently delivers drama and great performances.

Next, let’s look at the exact schedule for each day.

The Cheltenham Festival 2026 runs from Tuesday, 10 March to Friday, 13 March. It features four action-packed days of best-in-class racing. Here’s what you can expect on each day.

Tuesday (Champion Day): The Champion Hurdle is the main event and the opener of the Festival.

The Champion Hurdle is the main event and the opener of the Festival. Wednesday (Ladies Day): Features the high-speed Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Features the high-speed Queen Mother Champion Chase. Thursday (St Patrick’s Thursday): A double-feature day with the Stayers’ Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase.

A double-feature day with the Stayers’ Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase. Friday (Gold Cup Day): The ultimate finale featuring the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Most Cheltenham free bets start rolling out a week before the Festival. Intensify your lookout, especially 49 to 72 hours before the first race, to catch the last-minute offers.

Cheltenham Free Bets for Existing Customers

Free bets aren’t limited to new customers. You can also get a couple of Cheltenham free bets existing customers. Let’s look at some of the main options.

Price Boosts

When bookies offer price boosts to existing players, they’re increasing the odds on selected horses or races. This means the potential returns will be higher without changing your stake.

Here’s an example. If a bookmaker boosts the odds of a horse from 5/1 to 6/1 and you place a £10 bet, your potential return will be £60 instead of £50. Betfred and bet365 are examples of bookies offering price boosts on selected races.

Extra Places

Extra place free bets Cheltenham offer extend the number of finishing positions that qualify for a payout on each-way bets. Normally, the winning positions for a race might be just the top three finishers, i.e., the first, second, and third. But when there are extra places, there could be two more. This means if your horse finishes fourth or fifth, you’ll get a return on a each-way wager. Betfred and JeffBet are examples of bookmakers that pay extra places.

Money-Back Specials

These offers refund your stake as a free bet if certain conditions aren’t met. For instance, if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, the bookmaker may return your stake as a free bet. Another example is the No Runner No Bet free bet offered by Betfair. You’ll get your stake back as free bets if your horse doesn’t run.

Consider these Cheltenham free bets as an insurance policy for when things don’t go as expected. So, instead of that heartbreaking loss, you can easily go again with the free bet credit.

Faller Insurance

Faller insurance free bets Cheltenham protects you if your horse falls during a race. If this ever happens, the bookmaker will return your stake as a free bet. This helps you reduce potential losses on higher-risk races like the Stayers’ Hurdle or the RSA Chase. You’ll find it especially useful for long-distance and jump races.

Bet Builders

Bet builder promotions work just as they sound. You build a bet by combining selections from the same race into a single bet. For example, you can have a winner, winning margin, first-fence falls, and leading at halfway, all on the same slip. Some bookmakers like bet365 and JeffBet also offer free bets Cheltenham or boosts on these custom bets.

Cheltenham Mobile Betting Offers and App-Only Bonuses

Mobile betting apps make it easier for you to play and manage bets on the go during the Cheltenham Festival. However, some bookmakers offer app-exclusive features and promotions to make mobile betting more appealing.

For example, Betfred has a mobile app for Android and iOS devices that features popular horse racing betting tools such as Bet Builder, Racing Post Data, Cash Out, and Acca Insurance. You can also access Double Delight and Hat-Trick Heaven offers, as well as in-play betting to interact with ongoing races.

Other bookmakers, such as bet365 and Betfair, also offer mobile apps. However, they don’t offer a dedicated app-only boost. What you get on the apps in terms of free Cheltenham bets is the same as what’s available on the website. Still, using these apps ensures you can place bets quickly and access live odds.

These mobile betting apps help take full advantage of the standard Cheltenham promotions wherever you are. They not only offer push notifications for updates on the latest promotions, but also combine convenience with speed, ensuring you can get the most out of your Cheltenham betting experience.

Cheltenham Free Bet No Deposit Offers – Are They Real?

Yes, no-deposit free bets for the Cheltenham Festival are real. However, they are rare. That’s because most bookmakers want to see some level of commitment before they can offer some bonuses.

As a result, most no-deposit offers will come with strings attached. Sometimes, the bookmaker will run a “Sign Up and Get £5 Free” offer just to get you to join the platform. Other times, you may randomly receive a “completely free £5” offer in your account if you haven’t used it in a while or as a reward for being a loyal punter.

Either way, these situations are rare. But if you ever manage to find one, use it after you’ve read and understood the rules. They often come with a maximum win cap or the condition to deposit before withdrawing your winnings. So, always read the T&Cs.

Cheltenham Enhanced Odds Offers

Bookmakers offer enhanced odds as part of free bets Cheltenham to temporarily increase the potential payout on selected horses or races. This usually happens when favourites or headline runners are in the race. The goal is to give you a return higher than the market average.

For instance, if a horse is listed at 3/1 ordinarily, the bookie may boost it to 5/1 for a limited period. So, staking the same amount will mean a higher potential win if the bet succeeds. You can look out for and use these offers during high-profile races like the Champion Hurdle or the Gold Cup.

Note that your payouts from enhanced odds offers don’t always come as cash. They can also be free bets, depending on the bookmaker. Always read and understand the terms before opting in for any enhanced odds offer. Bet365 and Betfred are the top bookmakers offering price boosts in the form of enhanced odds.

NRNB (Non-Runner No Bet) – What It Means for Cheltenham Bets

You will find many bookies, including Betfair and Betfred, offering Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB) as part of the free bets Cheltenham. It’s especially associated with ante-post betting, where you place bets well in advance of a race.

So, how does it work? NRNB protects your stake if your selected horse doesn’t run. When this happens, the bookmaker returns your money either as cash or a free bet. This offer is typically available in the lead-up to the Festival, usually as part of Cheltenham promotions or free bet packages.

NRNB free Cheltenham bets protect you from situations involving uncertain runners, like those affected by last-minute withdrawals or fitness concerns. For example, if you back a horse for the Gold Cup weeks in advance and it is withdrawn before race day, your bet is refunded under NRNB terms.

Cheltenham Free Bets for the Gold Cup

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the showpiece event of the Festival. Due to this prestige, bookmakers often release larger or more generous free bet offers specifically for the event.

These can include:

Enhanced odds for higher potential payouts

Money-back offer if your horse loses

Extra place bets so you can get a payout if your horse finishes outside the top three

Bet builder bonuses when you combine multiple bets from a single race

Many bookmakers also tie Gold Cup offers to welcome promotions. In that case, you can claim free Cheltenham bets when placing qualifying stakes on the race as a new customer.

We’ve seen this with bet365 and Betfred in the past. They offered Gold Cup-specific incentives like cash refunds if a horse doesn’t run and boosted odds on favourites like Galopin des Champs.

Cheltenham Betting Strategies Using Free Bets

What you get out of your Cheltenham free bets depends on how well you use them. Not sure how to apply them? Follow the strategies we’ve outlined below.

Target Sensible Price Ranges: Free bets usually return only winnings, not the stake. So, using them on moderately priced runners can yield higher potential returns. Don’t go for long shots unless you’re convinced of the form or race conditions.

Free bets usually return only winnings, not the stake. So, using them on moderately priced runners can yield higher potential returns. Don’t go for long shots unless you’re convinced of the form or race conditions. Split Free Bets Across Multiple Races: Instead of focusing on only one day within the four-day period of the Festival, spread your free Cheltenham bets over different days. Diversification in such a way can reduce volatility and risk.

Instead of focusing on only one day within the four-day period of the Festival, spread your free Cheltenham bets over different days. Diversification in such a way can reduce volatility and risk. Focus on High-Quality Races: Championship races, such as the Gold Cup, often have clearer form lines. They involve established contenders, which means predicting can be slightly easier than in races with unknown horses.

Championship races, such as the Gold Cup, often have clearer form lines. They involve established contenders, which means predicting can be slightly easier than in races with unknown horses. Maintain Control: Set aclear betting budget before the Festival starts. Don’t increase this limit or go beyond it because you come across a free bet. Your Cheltenham free bets are a value addition, not a reason to take unnecessary risks.

Set aclear betting budget before the Festival starts. Don’t increase this limit or go beyond it because you come across a free bet. Your Cheltenham free bets are a value addition, not a reason to take unnecessary risks. Get Your Timing Right: When you use your free Cheltenham bets also matters. Using them on races when there’s market confidence or when odds have stabilised may give you more predictable outcomes. Also, avoid speculative plays as much as possible.

A structured approach to free bets for Cheltenham usage during the Cheltenham Festival helps you stay balanced and focused.

Responsible Gambling

The Cheltenham Festival week promises a lot of excitement. But it’s also important to exercise some caution. Cheltenham betting is just entertainment, not a financial solution or a source of stress. For starters, all the bookmakers we’ve covered in this guide are legally required to follow strict Gambling Commission rules. These include:

Identity verification checks and age confirmation to ensure you’re not underage

Responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, loss limits, and temporary account breaks

Self-exclusion schemes for a longer pause.

You can access any of these features or tools by contacting the bookmaker directly. Alternatively, you can opt for GamStop self-exclusion to stay off gambling on any UK bookmaker. You may also speak to support organisations like GamCare and GambleAware if betting stops feeling enjoyable.

Final Thoughts

Like we’ve established in this guide, Cheltenham free bets can add genuine value to your Festival experience when used thoughtfully. Bookmakers are competing heavily during race week. So, there’s no shortage of sign-up bonuses, enhanced odds, extra place races, and money-back specials.

If used correctly, these offers can stretch your betting budget and provide more flexibility across the four-day schedule. However, not all Cheltenham free bets are equal. Minimum odds, expiry dates, payment restrictions, and wagering rules are usually different among the bookmakers.

So, always take time to read the fine print before you proceed. Most importantly, approach Festival betting with a clear plan. Keep it fun and use the tips, tools, and strategies we’ve discussed in this guide. With the right approach, it promises to be an exciting and rewarding four-day experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best Cheltenham free bets?

Cheltenham free bets usually include “Bet £10 Get £30 Free” welcome offers, Non-Runner No Bet promotions, enhanced odds, and extra place races. The most suitable option depends on your betting style and the race you’re targeting. But for 2026, Betfred and Betfair are hard to beat, both offering £50 in bonuses for a £10 stake.

When do Cheltenham free bets go live each year?

You’ll see early “ante-post” offers as early as January, but the major free Cheltenham bets go live about two weeks before the Festival (late February). The most aggressive deals, like massive price boosts on favourites, usually drop on the morning of the first race (Tuesday) or the Gold Cup (Friday). Keep an eye on your news and betting apps during that final 48-hour window.

Can existing customers get Cheltenham offers?

Yes, existing customers can claim Cheltenham free bets. While new customers get the welcome offer, bookies try hard to keep regulars happy. Expect to see price boosts, winnings boosts, money-back specials, and bet builder bonuses. Most sites also offer “Extra Places” on big handicaps like the Coral Cup, which can be great free Cheltenham bets for existing account holders.

Are Cheltenham free bets worth it?

Yes, free bets Cheltenham are worth it. They are great for trying out a new bookmaker or placing a longshot bet without using your own real money. However, their real value depends on the terms attached, such as minimum odds and expiry limits. Always take your time to read and understand them, so you know how best to apply them for maximum impact.

How do I bet on the Cheltenham Festival?

Betting on the Cheltenham Festival is straightforward. First, pick a licensed bookie and sign up. Verify your account and deposit funds using your preferred method. Head to the “Horse Racing” section, select “Cheltenham,” and pick your race. Tap the odds for your horse to add it to your slip. Finally, enter your stake, and hit “Place Bet.” If you’re a beginner, sticking to “Win” or “Each-Way” bets is usually the smartest move.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.