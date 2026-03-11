Tips for Cheltenham Day 3 - Find 2026 Cheltenham Day 3 Tips!

Cheltenham Day 3 Tips 2026 – Predictions for Cheltenham Day 3

During day three, bettors can place wagers on 7 exciting races between 13:00 and 17:20. In this article, we will discuss what is to be expected of Cheltenham Day 3, alongside Cheltenham Day 3 tips and predictions.

Cheltenham Day 3 Explained

Known as St Patrick’s Thursday, many bettors are hoping for the luck of the Irish during the 3rd day of Cheltenham betting. Cheltenham Day 3 is one of the most anticipated of the four-day event, thanks to its two featured races: The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (15:20) and The Ryanair Chase (16:00). Cheltenham Day three follows the same schedule as the previous days in regards to timing. Below are the races expected during each slot. Keep reading to plan your betting.

Cheltenham Races Day 3:

Time: Race: 13:20 The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle 14:00 Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase 14:40 The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle 15:20 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle ⭐️ 16:00 The Ryanair Chase ⭐️ 16:40 The Pertemps Network Final 17:20 Kim Muir Handicap Steeple Chase

Our Cheltenham Day 3 Tips

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

We can get day three of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival off to the perfect start with BAMBINO FEVER winning the opener. Willie Mullins’ exciting mare won the Champion Bumper last year and has impressed over hurdles this season. She will be tough to beat and rates as one of the more confident selections of the festival.

Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase

MEETMEBYTHESEA looks a hugely exciting prospect over fences for Ben Pauling and he should have a big chance of winning here. The 6YO has won two of his three races this season, and despite disappointing last time out, he should be seen to much better effect back in handicap company off a tempting mark.

Mares’ Hurdle

WODHOOH has been a horse on the upgrade for some time now and could prove tough to beat in here. After winning the Martin Pipe at last years Festival, she’s 2/2 this year and her trainer has stated she’s his NAP of the festival. This will be tougher than her other races this season, but she’s improving with each run and will no doubt be firmly in the mix over the final hurdle.

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

He isn’t getting any younger, but BOB OLINGER comes alive at Cheltenham and can land back-to-back wins in the Stayers’ Hurdle. The 11YO was a game winner of the race last year to make it a perfect 3/3 at the Festival, and proved he’s still a class act when chasing home Teahupoo in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown earlier this season. This is an open race and it could pay to stick with the proven horse in Bob Olinger.

The Ryanair Chase

This could be the strongest fancy of the Festival, with FACT TO FILE looking virtually impossible to oppose. Having won the race last year in impressive fashion, he’s since proved all his class when winning the Irish Gold Cup last month and should be winning this in comfortable fashion, with none of his rivals coming close to his level.

Pertemps Final

Dan Skelton is a master when it comes to targeting horses for these big handicaps, and it looks like SUPREMELY WEST has been laid out for this. After qualifying with an excellent third behind Ma Shantou earlier in the season, he’s since been dropped 2lbs by the handicapper following three ‘interesting’ runs, and it would be a surprise if he wasn’t primed for a big effort in here.

Kim Muir Handicap Steeple Chase

This is another handicap where it can pay to side with one towards the head of the betting – eight of the last ten winners were 10/1 or shorter – and UHAVEMEINSTITCHES looks a solid each-way angle in here. Having won on chase debut back in October, she’s since ran well in three other races, including finishing just seven lengths behind the talented The Big Westerner when stepped up in trip. Providing she handles this extra distance, she should be thereabouts at the finish.

