Improving Wellington can make a splash at Cheltenham

Wellington Arch won a competitive handicap at Aintree last season

WE’RE just under a week out from the Cheltenham Festival and the anticipation for the big four days is almost at fever pitch.

We’ve had seven ante-post swings so far and hopefully are sitting on some nice tickets heading into the Festival.

For a final selection, I’m going to look at the newly named BetMGM Cup, which is typically one of the most competitive races of the week.

The likes of Storm Heart and I Started A Joke represent a serious Irish challenge and likely have something in hand of their current marks, but they’re priced accordingly and also have the option of the County Hurdle on Friday.

The horse I fancy also has a County entry but has shown his best form over two-and-a-half miles, and that’s WELLINGTON ARCH for the Jonjo and A J O’Neill team.

Currently available at 16/1, his most recent run in the William Hill Hurdle when finishing second to Tutti Quanti was most eye-catching.

He finished a distance behind the Paul Nicholls horse, but the winner did get the run of the race that day in attritional conditions, which would have benefitted him and not Wellington Arch.

It looks as if Tutti Quanti will be supplemented for the Champion Hurdle following that, so it’s fair to say he bumped into one when you consider the winner was running off a mark of 138.

He was still 15 lengths clear of the rest of a competitive field, and back up to the same trip he won over at last year’s Grand National meeting, he looks very dangerous.

He has risen in the handicap since, but aged just seven, he looks a progressive type who’s still improving and is a good each-way bet.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM

Wellington Arch e/w 16/1 BetMGM Cup