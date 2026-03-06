Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets 2026: £40 in Free Bets for Cheltenham

Betfred Cheltenham Offer 2026 - Get Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets!

Getting prepared for all the Cheltenham excitement by claiming a free bet offer? Then Betfred may just have the promotion for you. At Betfred, users can claim £40 in free bets to use during Cheltenham. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about this promotion and betting on Cheltenham at Betfred.

T&Cs: New customers only. 00:00 06/03/26 – 23:59 13/03/26. Register with FRED40, deposit with Debit Card, and place your first bet of £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to receive £20 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Acca Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility, payment exclusions & T&Cs Apply.

Betfred Cheltenham Sign Up Offer Explained

Bettors who are looking to place bets on this year’s Cheltenham Festival can get an extra boost in the form of free bets with the Betfred Cheltenham sign-up promotion. Those who sign up for Betfred in time for the festival can claim £40 in free bets to use during the event. These free bets are split into two, £20 in free bets for sports, and £20 in acca free bets. Users must make a minimum bet of £10+ on at Evens (2.0) or greater in order to claim this offer. It should also be noted that customers can only claim this offer using debit cards and the promo code FRED40.

Duration:

🗓️ 0:00 06/03/26 – 23:59 13/03/26 Restrictions:

🚫 Debit Card deposits only Expiry:

🕗 7 Days Available Races:

🏇 Cheltenham Promo Code:

🔠 FRED40 Bet Requirements:£10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports

Betfred Cheltenham Offer Claiming Process

Follow the simple steps below to claim the Befred Cheltenham free bet promotion.

Using the link provided, head to Betfred. Click ‘Claim here’ and start the registration process. Fill in all required fields and ensure to enter the promo code FRED40. Verify your account. Head to the banking tab and make a minimum deposit of £10 using a debit card. Place this £10 on odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Now wait. Shortly, your free bets should become available. Use these as you wish during the Cheltenham period.

Betfred Cheltenham Terms and Conditions

Before you claim this exciting Cheltenham free bets offer, it’s important to first understand the terms and conditions. The most noteworthy have been listed below for your convenience.

18+. New customers only.

Promotional period: 0:00 06/03/26 – 23:59 13/03/26

Debit card deposits only

Split into £20 in free bets on sports and £20 in acca free bets.

Promo code FRED40 required.

Expires after 7 days.

Free bets to become available within 24 hours after deposit settlement.

Qualifying deposit and first bet must be £10+.

Qualifying bet must be at odds of evens (2.0+).

More on Betting on Cheltenham at Betfred

In need of more information on Cheltenham before signing up and claiming the Betfred offer? Then check out this section. Below is the key information you need to know about betting on Cheltenham at Betfred.

Cheltenham Overview and Schedule

Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated event in the horse racing calendar, which is why many top betting sites like Betfred offer promotions for it. The event starts on the 10th of March and lasts four days, with each day featuring exciting races. Every day of the event sees the top racehorses across the UK compete alongside some of the best trainers and jockeys. The first race of each day kicks off at 13:20, and the subsequent races happen every 40 minutes until the final race at 17:20. For more details, check out the schedule below.

Betfred Sport Cheltenham Markets

At Betfred Sports, users can place bets on a vast range of Cheltenham markets. Available markets include all 28 races across the four days, including the feature races: the Unibet Champion Hurdle, the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase, the Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle, the Ryanair Chase, and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase. In addition, Betfred also offers Non Runner No Bet markets for all races. Those who sign up before the event can also enjoy Antepost betting.

Alternative Cheltenham Offers 2026

If you want to claim another Cheltenham offer, or if this one doesn’t pique your interest, try one of the following.

William Hill Epic Boost

Responsible Gambling

Cheltenham is easily the most exciting horse racing betting opportunity in the UK, but what comes with this is a risk for uncontrollable gambling habits. As a result, users must practice responsible gambling. Available tools at Betfred include time-outs and self-exclusions. Alternatively, users can contact the following support bodies.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are there any Betfred Cheltenham specials?

Yes. Users can make use of the Non Runner No Bet feature at Betfred. These are also known as Betfred NRNB Cheltenham offers. There are also price boosts and other Cheltenham specials.

Is there a Betfred promo code Cheltenham offer?

To claim the Betfred Cheltenham welcome offer, users must sign up with the promo code FRED40.

Is the Cheltenham free bets offer at Betfred only for new customers?

Yes. Unfortunately, if you already have a Betfred account, you cannot claim this welcome offer.

Does Betfred offer any other promotions?

Absolutely. If you aren’t interested in the Cheltenham offer at Betfred, you can claim various other promotions.

