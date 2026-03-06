William Hill Cheltenham Epic Boost – Epic Boost Everyday March 2026

William Hill Cheltenham Offer - Boost Every Day of Cheltenham

Are you someone looking to bet on every day of the Cheltenham Festival and wondering which site is best for doing so? Then look no further than William Hill and its exciting Cheltenham offer, which is offering an epic boost every day of the festival. This review covers everything you need to know about this promotion.

William Hill Cheltenham Offer Explained

As we mentioned previously, this exciting offer from William Hill gives users the chance to claim a boost every day of the Cheltenham Festival, making it stand out from other Cheltenham welcome offers. As a part of this bonus, users can place wagers on any of the races happening across the four-day event. However, it is worth noting that users can place only single bets. No bonus code is required, and the offer is also available to existing William Hill customers.

Duration:

🗓️ 10th March – 13th March Restrictions:

🚫 Singles Only Timing:

🕗 1st Live from 08:00 2nd Live from 13:30

Daily (10-13 March) Available Races:

🏇 All 28 races of Cheltenham 2026 Promo Code:

🔠 Not Required

How to Claim the Cheltenham William Hill Offer

Follow the steps below to claim the William Hill Cheltenham bonus as a new customer.

Head to the William Hill Cheltenham sign-up offer landing page. This can be done by using the link provided in this article. Create an account. Ensure to fill all required fields and read the Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions before accepting. Verify your account. Locate the William Hill promotions tab and select the Cheltenham Epic Boost offer. Follow the instructions listed in the terms and conditions. Start placing Cheltenham bets.

William Hill Cheltenham T&Cs

Listed below are some of the key terms and conditions users should be aware of before claiming the William Hill Cheltenham bonus.

Singles only.

18+ new and eligible customers.

Available for all races.

Runs from 10th March to 13th March.

No promo code required.

Stake limits apply.

About Betting on Cheltenham at William Hill

If you are interested in claiming this Cheltenham offer from William Hill, there are some things you need to know about how it works.

Cheltenham Overview and Schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is a four-day horse racing event which happens annually in the UK in early March. The festival features all of the best racehorses across the UK. This year, the festival will take place from Tuesday, March 10th, to Friday, March 13th. Each day of the event consists of 7 races, with the first race starting at 13:00 and the last at 17:20, giving bettors a range of betting opportunities. Learn more about Cheltenham Festival betting in our dedicated guide.

Day 1: Champion Day – March 10th 13:20

14:00

14:40

15:20

16:00

16:40

17:20 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy

Steeple Chase

McCoys Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race

Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase

Unibet Champion Hurdle

Sun Racing Plate

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup Day 2: Ladies Day – March 11th 13:20

14:00

14:40

15:20

16:00

16:40

17:20 Turners Novices’ Hurdle

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle

Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Steeple Chase

BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase

Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

Weatherbys Champion Bumper Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – March 12th 13:20

14:00

14:40

15:20

16:00

16:40

17:20 Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

Close Brother Mares’ Hurdle

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

The Ryanair Chase

Pertemps Network Final

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase Day 4: The Gold Cup Day – March 13th 13:20

14:00

14:40

15:20

16:00

16:40

17:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle

William Hill County Handicap Hurdle

Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase

Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Available Cheltenham Markets at William Hill

If you choose to claim the William Hill Epic Boost Cheltenham offer, then you will be able to place single bets on any of the races taking place during the event. This includes the featured races: The Unibet Champion Hurdle, The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase, The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, The Ryanair Chase, and The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase. What’s even better is that William Hill offers Non Runner Money Back on all Cheltenham races for March 2026.

Responsible Gambling

The Cheltenham Festival is fun for bettors of all experience levels; however, the excitement can carry some away. As a result, bettors should ensure they gamble responsibly. They can do this at William Hill by utilising one of the following tools: deposit limits, net deposit limits, deposit limit periods, blocking, session time reminders, time-outs, self-exclusions, and more, or by contacting one of the options listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a William Hill Cheltenham bonus code?

No. There is no bonus code required to claim the William Hill Cheltenham boost offer.

What is the best day for betting on Cheltenham?

The best Cheltenham day for betting is down to your personal preference; however, with the William Hill daily boost offer, you don’t have to choose.

Can I bet on the Cheltenham Gold Cup at William Hill?

Absolutely! The Boodles Gold Cup can be bet on at William Hill.

Does William Hill offer Non Runner No Bet for Cheltenham?

Yes! Bettors do not need to worry about their selected horse not racing, as William Hill offers users NRNB on all races.

Are there William Hill Cheltenham Free Bets available?

Unfortunately, William Hill is not currently offering Cheltenham Free Bets. If this is something you’re after, check out our list of Cheltenham Free Bets for 2026.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.