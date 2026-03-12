JeffBet Sign Up Offer – JeffBet Free Bet for Cheltenham 2026

JeffBet Sign Up Offer - JeffBet Free Bet for Cheltenham 2026

Those looking for a welcome offer to get them started on their Cheltenham betting journey should look no further than the JeffBet free bets welcome bonus, which offers a £40 free bet to use during the event. In this 2026 review, users can learn everything they need to know about the JeffBet Cheltenham promotion.

T&Cs: 18+| New Players Only. Min £/€20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet – one-time stake of £/€40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £/€200. Players can receive up to 5 (five) free bet bonuses per month on their Account Free bets, and Bonuses are valid for 7 days. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms apply.

JeffBet Welcome Offer for Cheltenham

Users who claim the new customer offer for Cheltenham at JeffBet can make use of a £40 free bet. This free bet can be used as a one-time stake on minimum odds of 1.5, and there is a 1x wagering requirement on winnings. To claim this offer, users must make a minimum of £20 in qualifying bets after they sign up using the bonus code CHELT40. The maximum conversion for this offer is £200. Claim today to start betting on Cheltenham 2026.

Duration:

🗓️ 06/03/26 – 15/03/26 Max Conversion:

💷 £200 Expiry:

🕗 7 Days Wagering Requirements:

1x on winnings Promo Code:

🔠 CHELT40 Bet Requirements:

📈 Min odds 1.5

How to Claim the JeffBet Sign Up Offer for Cheltenham

Follow the steps below to claim the JeffBet offer for Cheltenham 2026.

Head to the JeffBet Cheltenham bonus page using the link provided in this review. Read the promotional terms and conditions. Click ‘Bet Now’. Register an account by entering your email, phone number and creating a password. Read and agree to the site’s T&Cs, Privacy Policy and Sports Rules. Enter the promo code CHELT40 and make a minimum deposit of £20 on odds of 1.5. Now wait, your free bet should be available shortly. Start betting. Be aware that the free bet will expire after 7 days if not used.

T&Cs of the JeffBet Cheltenham Offer

Available from: 06/03/2026 to 15/03/2026.

Must deposit £20 minimum with code CHELT40 to claim.

to claim. £40 free bet used as a one-time stake on odds of 1.5.

Stake not returned.

Cannot be claimed by users who deposit with Skrill.

1x wagering requirements on winnings.

Maximum conversion capped at £200.

Bonus and winnings will expire 7 days after being credited if not used.

Need To Know for Jeffbet Cheltenham Betting

If the JeffBet free bet offer for Cheltenham is up your alley, then there are some things about betting on the event with JeffBet that you need to be aware of. These have been explained below.

Cheltenham Overview and Schedule

Cheltenham Festival is a four-day event with a schedule jam-packed full of excitement and the best racehorses, jockeys, and trainers in the UK horse racing scene. Each day of the festival consists of 7 races, kicking off at 13:20 and finishing after the last race at 17:20. The standout race of each day takes place at 16:00. Each day also has its own theme; more details can be found below. It is important to keep this information in mind when Cheltenham betting.

Day 1: Champion Day – March 10th 13:20

14:00

14:40

15:20

16:00

16:40

17:20 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase

McCoys Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase

Unibet Champion Hurdle ⭐️

Sun Racing Plate

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup Day 2: Ladies Day – March 11th 13:20

14:00

14:40

15:20

16:00

16:40

17:20 Turners Novices’ Hurdle

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle

Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Steeple Chase

BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase ⭐️

Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

Weatherbys Champion Bumper Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – March 12th 13:20

14:00

14:40

15:20

16:00

16:40

17:20 Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

Close Brother Mares’ Hurdle

Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle ⭐️

The Ryanair Chase ⭐️

Pertemps Network Final

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase Day 4: The Gold Cup Day – March 13th 13:20

14:00

14:40

15:20

16:00

16:40

17:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle

William Hill County Handicap Hurdle

Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase ⭐️

Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Available Markets for Cheltenham at Jeffbet

There are plenty of betting markets available at JeffBet for the Cheltenham Festival. For starters, users can place bets on all races taking place on Day 1, 2, 3 and 4. Top races include the Unibet Champion Hurdle, The Ryanair Chase and The Cheltenham Gold Cup, among others. Ways to bet on these races include; outright winner, favourite, secon favourite, each-way, and more. Any other markets will be made available on the day before or day of your chosen race.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling online is a fun pastime, especially during exciting events like The Cheltenham Festival, but because of this, it’s easy to get swept up in all the action. As such, users should partake in responsible gambling habits. They can do this by utilising the tools (e.g. time-outs and self-exclusions) and contacting support bodies like the ones listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I have to be a new customer to claim the JeffBet Cheltenham offer?

Yes. The JeffBet Free Bet Cheltenham offer is only available to new bettors.

How long do withdrawals take at JeffBet?

Withdrawals can take from 1 to 7 business days, plus 1 additional day for processing.

Is there a promo code for the JeffBet Cheltenham bonus?

Yes! To claim the free bet, Cheltenham JeffBet users must sign up with the JeffBet bonus code CHELT40.

Can I place bets on all Cheltenham races at JeffBet?

Customers can place wagers on as many of the 28 races taking place across Cheltenham as they wish.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.