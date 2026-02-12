Willie Mullins: Your gut tells you he has to be a hell of a horse

Willie Mullins has 113 Festival wins | Credit: Inpho photography/The Jockey Club

FOUR weeks out from this year’s Cheltenham Festival, Willie Mullins, the meeting’s all-time leading trainer, is assembling his battalion of runners once again.

By the Closutton maestro’s usual standards he has had a slower beginning to the season, and he trails main rival Gordon Elliott in the Irish trainers’ championship.

It’s not something that is giving him any sleepless nights just yet though, as he directs his focus at adding to his 113 Cheltenham Festival winners next month.

“I’m happy enough,” Mullins said. “I’ve been further forward in other years. A few of the horses haven’t sparked yet but I think I’ll have them right by the time we get to Cheltenham.

“I’m always fascinated that people say to me ‘how many this year Willie?’ People expect us to have Cheltenham winners, but we go there hoping to have one. To win a feature race – a Gold Cup or Champion Hurdle – puts a whole different aspect on the week. People say pressure is for tires, but that’s a load of bollocks!”

While the pressure is inescapable, Mullins has the horses for the occasion and it would be a major surprise if he doesn’t emerge from Cheltenham triumphant once more.

MIGHTY PARK

Skybet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle/Turners Novices’ Hurdle

To me from day one, I always thought he was good enough to win the Champion Bumper, but JP [McManus] wanted to run him in a maiden hurdle. When Mark [Walsh] got off him he said he had a look around at the second last and couldn’t believe how far in front he was, going what he thought was a normal pace. His cruising speed must be huge, and he’s a fantastic jumper, so I’m thinking that puts him right in the mix. Your gut tells you that he has to be a hell of a horse, to do what he did. He won by 38 lengths – you’re into Faugheen type territory when you do that – and those things don’t happen very often.

KOPEK DES BORDES

Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy

Do many horses line-up in the Arkle after only one run? Very few, I’d say. He worked very well recently, I put him in against other good horses and he went two miles, over four fences, at racing speed. The further and faster he jumped, the better he looked.

LOSSIEMOUTH

Unibet Champion Hurdle/Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

She was disappointing the other day. I’m not sure she would cut the mustard [in the Champion Hurdle] if she went there in that sort of form. It’s a very open Champion Hurdle, I’ll have a good word with Rich Ricci and see what he thinks. A lot will depend on how the mare is herself.

ANZADAM

Unibet Champion Hurdle

I’ve tried a couple of things and I’ve got one or two more to try that might make him more competitive. As the season has worked out, I’ve been disappointed with him, but I haven’t given up hope yet.

KING RASKO GREY

Turners Novices’ Hurdle/Skybet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

He was third behind two good horses [Talk The Talk and Ballyfad] at Leopardstown. To me they are the top two in Ireland, and I think he has every chance of improving more than them condition wise. He should have enough speed for the Supreme and I think the experience he had last time will be a huge help. Your first thought would be the Turners though.

FINAL DEMAND

Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

We were all underwhelmed at Christmas. I was hoping there was going to be more in the tank, but obviously there wasn’t. My first thought was whether it was the ground, but he looks like the type of horse that it should suit. Then I thought was it the way we were training him at home – we’re putting a lot of thought into that and we’re changing a few things. We think he has the ability but we just have to get that spark back.

MAJBOROUGH

BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase

I feel I’m training him how I’ve always trained him, and I’m always happy enough with his jumping. It’s more about getting him right, and he’s come right. Mark [Walsh] is happy with him as well.

Il ETAIT TEMPS

BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase/Ryanair Chase

He has an entry in the Ryanair but I would say he’ll stay over two miles. I’m not sure the tactics were right last time at Ascot. He was alright after the fall and he seems to have a bit of spark in him now, which he didn’t have last time.

LOVE SIGN D’AUNOU

Weatherbys Champion Bumper

It was a huge performance in Naas. I always love horses that can win at the bigger tracks at this time of the year by more than 10 lengths. That was a deep enough race too, and she hammered them. What I loved about it was she never really showed me that at home.

BAMBINO FEVER

Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

There will be improvement from her run in Naas. She won easily in Fairyhouse last time. We know she stays the trip, goes on the ground and track, so there are a lot of positives.

FACT TO FILE

Ryanair Chase/Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (needs supplementing)

It’s not like JP is an ordinary owner, he has so many horses he can run in the Gold Cup with a live chance, Spillane’s Tower being one, and still keep Fact To File in the Ryanair. We haven’t really spoken about it. I won’t train him any differently, I’ll just get him ready for Cheltenham.

GAELIC WARRIOR

Ryanair Chase/Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

He’s in good form. He had a hard race at Christmas and last time too. He’s a horse that always runs well at Cheltenham. The way he ran his race last time, I thought it was an ideal run for the Ryanair, but he could also go to the Gold Cup.

NARCISO HAS

JCB Triumph Hurdle

He’s a beautiful big horse that gallops and jumps. What he has compared to Majborough, who would be a similar type of long, narrow horse, he has strength. He’s got strength that you don’t see in too many four-year-olds. He loves jumping, and he looks a really good horse that is still improving.

DOCTOR STEINBERG

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle/Turners’ Novices Hurdle

We always thought he was a good ground summer horse. He has really surprised me that he’s come along and is doing what he is doing at this stage of his career. I was watching him win the other day and was thinking Turners but everyone else is saying Albert Bartlett. Looking at the way he pulled through the race, I don’t think you can do that over three miles at Cheltenham. I will leave it up to Paul [Townend]. He rode him from the front the other day, but he could ride him differently in the Bartlett – you could cover him up and get him to settle. If he tells me he can get him to settle, we might run him in the three-miler.

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

He’s in great order. He had a very hard run at Christmas, which I didn’t like for his first run, but we had to do it. He had a nice race the other day [Irish Gold Cup] but I just felt his run at Christmas had a bit of an impact on his finishing position there. I thought he ran a great race, right from the start, whereas last year it took him three or four fences to warm up. As he gets older, I think he probably needs softer ground, so that would be a big help to him. Cheekpieces are a possibility too. I think he’s still of an age where he’s competitive, and he still has the ability. It would be fantastic if he could win it again.