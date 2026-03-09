Talk The Talk to walk the walk in the Supreme

Talk The Talk won a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival

THERE is definitely no better sound in racing, and possibly no better sound in sport, than the Cheltenham roar.

As the tapes are about to go up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.20pm), all the Cheltenham hype and build-up has reached its zenith, and punters are ready to enjoy the four best days in the Jumps racing calendar.

This year’s Supreme is well worth the hype and build-up, with a stellar field assembled to start the Festival.

Old Park Star has long been the favourite after a series of very smart performances this season for Nicky Henderson.

His combined winning distances in his last two outings amount to 30 lengths, and while he’s impressed on the clock too, the vibes from Seven Barrows don’t suggest he’s held in quite the same regard as the yard’s best Supreme winners.

Mighty Park seems to be Willie Mullins’ first string and has been talked about like he’s the second coming, with the master of Closutton making unprompted comparisons between him and the mighty Faugheen.

However, I can’t back horses in the Supreme on just reputation alone, and with just one run under his belt, I fear he lacks the experience to win a race of this nature. He’s certainly no bet at around the 5/1 mark.

TALK THE TALK follows in the betting and has barely put a foot wrong.

While he did put a couple of feet wrong when crumpling on landing over Christmas when about to dot up in a Grade 1, you can forgive a novice for that kind of mishap.

On his next start, he more than made up for that fall with a taking win in top-level company at the Dublin Racing Festival, where he powered to victory past smart types Ballyfad and King Rasko Grey.

He’s shown he can battle, he’s shown he’s improved his jumping and he’ll relish the faster surface.

He’s the most solid of the market leaders and rates as a bet at 4/1 with Star Sports, who are offering a £50 free bet on the National Hunt Chase (5.20pm) if you bet £100 or more on the Supreme. Head to www.starsports.bet.

SOBER GLORY is one I’ve already advised after his romp at Newbury last month, but I fear the ground might be on the quick side for him.

Read more Sober looks a Glorious bet for Cheltenham Festival opener

He should still give us a bold show from the front, but might be seen to best effect on deeper going.

The Arkle (2.00pm) follows the Supreme and the way the Mullins camp are talking about Kopek Des Bordes would make you think the others are better off not lining up.

I’d have been a Lulamba fan, but I think he might be slightly outpaced over this course and distance, and I’m happy to swerve the race from a betting perspective.

The Fred Winter (2.40pm) is always a real puzzle but it’s one I like trying to solve.

MUSTANG DU BREUIL caught my eye despite seemingly being Henderson’s second string and JP McManus’ third string.

He showed a really good attitude when staying on to be third in Grade Two company last month, after previously readily getting off the mark for the yard earlier in February.

You need a juvenile with guts and class to win the Fred Winter, and I could see him wearing his heart on his sleeve when plenty of these Flat types have cried enough, such as JP’s perceived number one, Saratoga.

The 12/1 with Star Sports is worth taking.

POINTERS TODAY

Talk The Talk 1.20pm Cheltenham

Mustang Du Breuil e/w 2.40pm Cheltenham

Already Advised

Sober Glory e/w 16/1 1.20pm Cheltenham