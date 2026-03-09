Cheltenham Day 1 Tips 2026 - Predictions for Cheltenham Day 1

Cheltenham Day 1 Tips: Predictions for Cheltenham Day 1 Races 2026

Kicking off on Tuesday, March 10th, day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival has a lot of exciting things in store for punters. With seven exciting races, bettors will be spoilt for choice. In this article, we will discuss our tips and predictions for each race on Day 1. Keep reading to learn more!

About Cheltenham Day 1

Cheltenham Festival is easily the most anticipated horse racing event in the UK for betting, and Day 1 starts it off with a bang. Cheltenham day 1, known as Champions Day, is jam-packed full of exciting racing for the highest calibre of racehorses across the UK. The day kicks off with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 13:20 and ends at 17:20 with the National Hunt Chase, a class 2 novice’s handicap chase. Below is the schedule for the day’s races.

Cheltenham Day 1 Racecard:

Time: Race: 13:20 The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 14:00 The Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase 14:40 McCoys Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 15:20 Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase 16:00 The Unibet Champion Hurdle ⭐️ 16:40 The Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase 17:20 National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

Cheltenham Day 1 Races Predictions

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

The first race of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival can go the way of OLD PARK STAR, who has been ultra-impressive over hurdles this season, including a dominant win by 18 lengths in a Grade 2 last time out. Nicky Henderson has won three of the last ten renewals, and he could have another superstar on his hands here with Old Park Star.

Arkle Challenge Trophy

This should be an absolute cracker of a race, with it looking like a straight match between Lulamba and Kopek Des Bordes, and of the pair we’re backing LULAMBA. The five-year-old has only tasted defeat once in his career and is a perfect 3/3 over fences. With his main rival having a less-than-ideal buildup for this, Lulamba should put his experience to good use and give his trainer back-to-back winners in the race.

Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

In the first handicap of the festival, it could pay to take a chance on LA LUNA ARTISTA, who was so impressive in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle last time out. Jane Williams’ mare has been progressive over hurdles and should be a good each-way option in what will no doubt be a wide-open race.

Ultima Handicap Chase

The Ultima has often gone to one towards the head of the betting, with the last three winners all winning at single-figure odds, and that trend can continue this year with JAGWAR. The seven-year-old has a clear liking for Cheltenham, and providing he handles the step up in trip, he should be bang there at the finish.

Champion Hurdle

This isn’t the strongest renewal of this race, but the one with standout credentials has to be THE NEW LION, who has only failed to win once in his career (unseating when looking the likely winner). He looks the most solid option in here, with virtually every other running having doubts around their chances.

Plate Handicap Chase

The Plate is another tough handicap to predict, but Gavin Cromwell’s WILL THE WISE could be a good option in here. He was only just touched off by subsequent Grade 3 winner Ol Man Dingle on his seasonal reappearance, before winning himself next time out. He’s been running over further since but won’t mind this drop in trip and should go close.

National Hunt Chase

BACKMERSACKME should be tough to beat in here. Emmet Mullins’ charge has some excellent form coming into the race and there isn’t a huge amount of dangers to him. His trainer won this race with Corbetts Cross two years ago and he knows what sort of horse it takes to win this – Backmeorsackme will hopefully be that horse.

