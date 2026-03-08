Townend reveals Bumper horse would be Hel of a ride

STILL grinning from her maiden Cheltenham Festival success last year, Jody Townend sat down to reveal her and team Mullins’ plans for 2026.

Younger sister to Willie Mullins’ stable jockey and 38-time Festival winning rider Paul, Townend, still an amateur, isn’t at the top of the pecking order at Closutton, but the 28-year-old has ridden 60 winners for the yard and achieved her breakthrough success at Cheltenham last year with Bambino Fever in the Champion Bumper – a moment she’ll cherish forever.

"Winning the race was surreal," said Townend.

“Even though it was the last race of the day, the atmosphere was incredible. I can’t imagine what it’s like to win a Gold Cup or a Champion Hurdle.”

While the Cork rider won’t be getting a leg-up in any championship races, Townend is holding out hope for another chance in the Champion Bumper on day two.

“I’ll be refreshing declarations all morning until I see my name!”, said Townend.

“Patrick [Mullins] will get first pick, then Paul, then hopefully I can find the third string, but there are plenty in Willie’s putting their hands up for rides, so if I could get one at all I’d be happy. Fingers crossed.”

Picking up the supposed third string of Mullins’ bumper hopefuls this year would actually put her in with a leading chance according to the betting.

The master trainer has three of the first four in the market, headed by Love Sign d’Aunou at 4/1, but it’s not the favourite that Townend has her eye on.

“Quiryn is working quite well. I rode him at the Curragh the other day and he felt good,” said Townend.

“He’s had plenty of training having come over from France, where he was supposed to go on the Flat but had troubles with the stalls. He has plenty of mileage on the clock for a four-year-old, so while the four-year-olds don’t have a great record in the race, he could go well.”

Handily, bookmakers have Quiryn at 10/1, third on the list of Mullins runners, so Jody’s wish may well come true, but if it doesn’t, then there’s another lurking much lower down the odds board that’s also on Townend’s radar.

“One at a big price is Heldam,” revealed last year’s winning rider.

“He works really well at home and just hasn’t brought it to the racetrack yet, which makes him a big price, so I know you’re taking a risk, but Cheltenham might just spark him up a bit. On what he does at home, he should be bang there.”

Heldam has been shaved into 40/1 from 50/1 with a few firms in recent days, though 66/1 is still available with Coral.

At the other end of the scale, many punters idea of the Mullins banker on day one is Kopek Des Bordes, and they’ll be reassured to hear Jody’s thoughts on the 6/4 Arkle hotpot.

“Kopek [Kopek Des Bordes] has been doing everything right at home,” beamed Townend.

“The only worry with him is that he’d be too fresh having missed the run at the DRF [Dublin Racing Festival]. He wears a hood, is quite buzzy, but has had plenty of work done including a few away days and he’s been going quite well. Hopefully he can get the job done.”

