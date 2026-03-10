A Diplomatic approach is required in the Turners

Shuttle Diplomacy (green cap) finished third in the Champion Bumper in 2025

A MAXIMUM field of 22 runners go to post for Wednesday’s opener, the Turners Novices’ Hurdle (1.20pm), which is a refreshing sight.

It’s an extremely competitive renewal and whilst it’s not an easy puzzle for punters, it looks a brilliant spectacle to open the day.

I’ve respect for several at the head of the betting, but there is one further down the list that catches my eye for a bet and that’s SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY for Tom Cooper.

He came through the hustle and bustle of last season’s Champion Bumper to finish third when staying on stoutly to the line, overcoming slight interference in running that day.

He proved that a step up in trip was what was needed on his most recent start, when winning over two-miles-two-furlongs at Naas, crossing the line with plenty left in the tank, and now going further there could be more improvement in this Irish raider.

An each-way bet at 20/1 with four places available looks good value.

The final race on the card, the Champion Bumper (5.20pm), looks typically tough with 22 runners going to post.

As usual, Willie Mullins holds a very strong hand with five runners and if pressed I’d side with his four-year-old Quiryn, who gets a chunk of weight from most of the field and has the services of Paul Townend in the saddle.

However, I’d recommend a small each-way play on WILDE’S LEGACY, who’s currently 33/1.

The Jamie Snowden gelding has won both of his two starts, firstly in snug fashion before following up when penalized at Huntingdon.

He was made to work that day but ended up doing it stylishly and looks to have speed and stamina in abundance.

He could hit the frame at big odds in a typically open bumper.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Shuttle Diplomacy e/w 1.20pm

Wildes Legacy e/w 5.20pm