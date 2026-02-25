Microsoft hops on Lizzie line in search for new London HQ

The Elizabeth Line is driving property demand along its route

Microsoft has hopped on the Elizabeth Line in its search for a new London headquarters, with the US tech giant eyeing up Paddington and Canary Wharf as potential homes.

The tech firm needs upwards of 200,000 sq ft from its new office and is seeking advice from CBRE, according to the Financial Times.

Office space in the capital is increasingly hard to come by and top London-based firms often have a high number of staff and a long list of amenity requirements.

Real estate broker Knight Frank warns 40m sq ft of leases are set to expire in 2030, meaning demand is likely to surge even further.

Firms are even more squeezed for office space in the Square Mile, where some 11.2m sq ft of leases are due to run out in the next five years.

Elizabeth line drives demand

Microsoft joins other large firms vying to snap up in-demand property along the Elizabeth Line route.

The areas along the line have surged in popularity since the project was completed in May 2022.

Rents near Elizabeth Line stations boomed by 28 per cent during June 2022 and June 2025, according to data compiled by Buy Association.

Microsoft said: “We are committed to the UK and have facilities across the country. We regularly review our portfolio to make sure it meets the needs of our people and our long-term business.”

The tech firm is not the only large company on the brink of acquiring new office space in the capital.

Investment firm Jane Street is nearing a deal to move into 75 London Wall, the former headquarters of Deutsche Bank, and US insurance broker Lockton is in talks to lease 200,000 sq ft at 50 Fenchurch, the FT reported.