CBRE IM Backs IPUT Real Estate Dublin with Significant Equity Commitment

IPUT Real Estate (‘IPUT’), Dublin’s leading property investment company, announces it has raised €175 million in new equity from CBRE Investment Management Indirect Strategies (“CBRE IM”) to continue to grow its prime Dublin office portfolio.

IPUT’s office portfolio comprises 30 assets of over 2 million sq. ft., all of which is located in Dublin’s City Centre. IPUT has a ready-to-go development pipeline with the capacity to accommodate over €500 million of investment, all of which is part of its ambition to expand its Grade A+ office portfolio. With a portfolio of €2.7 billion, IPUT is the Dublin market leader with a long-term track record of delivering out-performance and is forecasting double-digit returns for its shareholders over the coming years.

CBRE IM is already an investor in IPUT and was a launch investor in the IPUT Nexus Logistics Fund (“Nexus Fund”) in 2025. CBRE IM and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) invested a combined €115 million in the Nexus Fund.

Prime CBD Office Investment

IPUT’s operational capabilities allow it to own, manage and develop highly amenitised offices, which set the benchmark for occupiers in the Irish market and align with market-leading office standards globally. In continuously investing in its portfolio, IPUT has set the standard for office development in Dublin City, such as the recently completed award-winning 600,000 sq. ft. office development at Wilton Park, home to global names such as LinkedIn, Stripe and EY. Wilton Park represents IPUT’s emphasis on people-centred-design office spaces, while also considering the social impact its developments have on the local neighbourhood.

The capital raised from CBRE IM represents the first step in a planned €500 million expansion of IPUT’s prime office portfolio in Dublin’s City Centre. IPUT has a near-term plan to double its lifestyle-led flexible leasing platform, Studio. By the end of 2026, its Studio flexible leasing brand will have expanded to close to 200,000 sq. ft. across 18 locations, generating record office rents in the undersupplied Dublin office market. In addition, IPUT intends to commence development of its 350,000 sq. ft. city centre office development pipeline. The pipeline comprises of two city centre landmark office sites at Earlsfort Terrace and Harcourt Street, both of which have attractive and operable planning permits in place. IPUT intends to redevelop both sites over the coming years to the standard it has set at Wilton Park.

Niall Gaffney, IPUT CEO, said: “CBRE IM is one of the world’s leading real estate investment managers. Increasing its investment in IPUT by a further €175 million is a testament to our workplace investment strategy, which generates market-leading returns through the cycle. We offer exposure to the prime end of the real estate market in a eurozone gateway city that continues to outperform its peers across the continent.

As we enter the growth phase of the next real estate cycle, we are proud to have strengthened our relationship with CBRE IM. We have the capacity to deploy over €500 million across our development pipeline, and this new investment provides the capital to kick-start that programme. This will enable us to continue to deliver market-leading, amenitised workplaces to occupiers in the under-supplied prime Dublin office market.”

Nathalie Bruijn, Director – Investment Management, CBRE IM said: “We are committed to the prime end of the Irish real estate market and are long-standing investors in IPUT with strong conviction in their investment strategy and team. Following our investment in the launch of their dedicated logistics fund in 2025, we are delighted to invest a further €175 million in their platform. The quality of IPUT’s assets, occupiers and returns aligns with CBRE IM’s investment strategy globally.”

About IPUT Real Estate

We are Dublin’s leading property investment company with a portfolio value of €2.7 billion. For close to six decades, we have been investing in Irish real estate and delivering dividends for both our global and domestic institutional investors. We own, develop, and manage the best workplaces in Dublin City, occupied by leading domestic and international companies who choose Ireland as a strategic gateway to Europe and the world.

To learn more about IPUT Real Estate visit: www.iput.com

