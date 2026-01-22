Aston Martin offers owners a chance to become James Bond

Aston Martin has launched a new Experiences programme for 2026, with a focus on ultra-luxury events and supercar tours across the world.

At the heart of Aston Martin Experiences are the invitation-only Ascend and Unleashed portfolios, which provide owners with access to exclusive road and track driving opportunities.

Alongside these are the Supertour and Supercharged events, aimed at a broader range of Aston Martin owners and enthusiasts.

Among the options in the 2026 Aston Martin Experiences programme is a celebration of the Casino Royale James Bond film, released in 2006. To mark Casino Royale reaching its 20th anniversary, Aston Martin will offer the ‘Ultimate James Bond Experience’ in September. This will give drivers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to film locations on an immersive journey across Italy.

The ultimate grand tour

The James Bond event falls under the ‘Ascend’ arm of the 2026 Aston Martin Experiences programme. Each of these will last 4-5 nights, with a limit of 12 couples per journey.

Further Ascend experiences planned for 2026 include a trip to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Guests will see the Loire Valley’s grandest chateaux before heading to the legendary endurance race, where they can cheer on the Aston Martin THOR team with full corporate hospitality.

The United States Grand Prix, held in Austin, is the focus for another Ascend event later this year. Those fortunate enough to be invited will experience Texas Hill country, combined with VIP access to the Circuit of the Americas, plus exclusive driver meet-and-greets.

Notably, this comes as Aston Martin has withdrawn from providing safety and medical cars to Formula 1. For the past five seasons, Aston had alternated with Mercedes-AMG to offer official support vehicles for motorsport’s pinnacle series.

Read more Reliable investment Formula 1 not yet reached value maturity

Hitting the track like a VIP

There will be plenty of on-track action in 2026, too, with ‘Unleashed’ experiences covering three famous race circuits. Circuit Paul Ricard, the Red Bull Ring and Monza will all play host to dedicated Aston Martin Unleashed track driving events.

Guests will use their own supercars under the guidance of championship-winning drivers, while staying in five-star luxury accommodation. Technical support and even motorsport physiotherapy sessions come as part of the package, to provide the full racing driver experience.

On-track action also forms part of the more accessible ‘Supercharged’ programme of experiences. Silverstone’s Stowe Circuit and the Millbrook Proving Ground are two of the venues available for track driving during 2026.

‘Creating unforgettable memories’

Lastly, the Aston Martin ‘Supertours’ programme will include events such as a driving tour of Marrakesh, attending the Monaco Grand Prix and a ‘Best of British’ experience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Further afield, journeys through China, Tibet and Vietnam are also on the agenda.b Finbar McFall, global marketing director at Aston Martin, said: “We are delighted to offer these exceptional opportunities for customers and admirers to immerse themselves in the ultra-luxury lifestyle of Aston Martin.

“From the exclusivity of Ascend to the adrenaline rush of Unleashed, each programme reflects our unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable memories. Whether it’s cultural discovery, track performance, or the thrill of a scenic drive, there’s something to captivate every Aston Martin aficionado.”

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research