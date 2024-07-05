How much does it cost to watch F1 at Silverstone? Too much?

The British Grand Prix weekend is in full flow with Sunday’s race set to be the crescendo of four days of action at SIlverstone in Northamptonshire.

But the immensely popular race is getting more expensive.

A four-day pass will set you back over £400 with general admission tickets to Sunday’s race at £300. At the time of writing, tickets were still available in grandstands from £500 and upwards of £600, while Club Silverstone access was advertised at £839.

Sales for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone are proving popular with increased demand seeing fans willing to acquire tickets for a higher average ticket price (2024: £324) compared to last year (2023: £200), according to viagogo.

Attendance at this weekend’s event has so far seen tickets tickets purchased in 69 nations worldwide, although British and American buyers account for more than 80 per cent of sales.

Last time out

Viagogo Managing Director, Cris Miller, told City A.M.: “At viagogo, we’re dedicated to making the world’s major sporting events accessible to fans worldwide. With this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, we’ve seen fans from across 69 nations purchase tickets, creating a truly international sporting occasion.

“Across the viagogo platform, there is increased demand for this year’s event with great value listings across all three days of action.

“We’re seeing strong sales across the F1 season – building upon a 115 per cent increase from a record 155 markets during 2023. It’s clear that the British Grand Prix continues to be one of the key events on the motorsport calendar.”

The ticket marketplace say the Miami GP in May has seen the highest demand for the site this season, with Silverstone set to take second from Imola and Monaco.

Amid criticism of pricing, Silverstone chief Stuart Pringle said: “It’s good value when you weigh up what’s included.

“Not only are you getting a world-class sporting event, you are getting a concert within the ticket price every night of the entire weekend.

“Ticket sales have been incredibly strong since George Russell won at the weekend in Austria [and] the tussle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

“It’s really captured the British interest.”

The likes of Stormzy and Kings of Leon are playing at the circuit this weekend with access to the gigs part of the ticket price.

But there are reports of some concern over the cost to attend the Grand Prix, though Pringle suggests attendance records could be set.

Last year’s accumulative attendance reached 480,000.