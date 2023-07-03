‘Absolute madness’: British Grand Prix chiefs warn Just Stop Oil not to risk death at race

British Grand Prix chiefs have stepped up security to prevent Just Stop Oil disrupting the Silverstone race this weekend

British Grand Prix organisers have warned Just Stop Oil activists that they will be risking their lives if they seek to protest again at Silverstone this weekend.

The climate campaigners have disrupted several high-profile sporting events already this year, including the Ashes, Premiership Rugby final and World Snooker Championships.

Five protestors from the group received suspended jail sentences for invading the Silverstone track and sitting down on the tarmac during last year’s Formula 1 race.

“The fundamental difference here is that you are not putting your life in danger when you run on the pitch at Lord’s,” said Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle.

“You are not putting your life in danger when you sit on a snooker table or protest at a flower show. A motor racing track is not the place to go.

“It is extraordinarily dangerous and people will be putting lives at risk if they go there, and any sensible, right-thinking person can extrapolate what the ultimate risk here is.

“My strong, strong message is: ‘Do not put your life in danger. This is not the place to go and sit on a floor’. It is absolute madness if someone climbs on to a live racing track.”

Wimbledon chiefs have stepped up their security checks in a bid to thwart would-be protestors at the All England Club this week and Silverstone officials have followed suit.

Close to half a million motorsport fans are expected to flock to the Northamptonshire circuit for British Grand Prix week and are being urged to report any suspected activists.

“We have no specific intelligence, but we will plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Pringle told the PA news agency.

“If somebody is minded to invade a flower show then they are probably minded to invade a motor race because we have many more global viewers. But there are plans in place.

“We will have a much more visible police presence around the event and we hope that fans help us to try and spot people who are planning to disturb people’s fun.”

World champion Max Verstappen heads to the British Grand Prix with a commanding lead in the drivers’ standings, having won his fifth race in succession in Austria on Sunday.

Home favourite Lewis Hamilton, an eight-time winner at Silverstone, has finished second twice this season, in Australia and Spain, but is without a win since the 2021 season.

Fellow Englishman Lando Norris finished fourth at the weekend, his best result of the season so far.