Wimbledon chiefs beef up security in bid to prevent Just Stop Oil protests

Wimbledon organisers have beefed up security for next week’s Championships as they look to head off the threat of Just Stop Oil protesters.

SW19 chiefs are on alert after the environmental activists this week sprinkled orange powder at Lord’s, where England’s Jonny Bairstow carried one protester off the pitch during the second Ashes Test.

“The safety and security of all our players, colleagues and visitors is paramount,” said Michelle Dite, operations director at the All England Club, which runs Wimbledon.

“Throughout the year we work closely with the Metropolitan Police and other relevant organisations to ensure that The Championships is as safe and secure as possible and that our plans and measures are commensurate with the threat level and prevailing risks.

“We ask that all visitors to The Championships respect the safety and enjoyment of all guests who are in attendance.

“Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly.”

Just Stop Oil also carried out protests at the World Snooker Championship and the Premiership Rugby final earlier this year, and has previously halted Premier League football matches.

To protect the Grand Slam site, Wimbledon organisers have added more items to their banned list for spectators and drawn up a plan of action should a protester breach security, so that players do not feel they have reprise Bairstow’s impromptu action.

“Our Conditions of Entry, which were updated in April 2023, include guidance on prohibited items and disruptive behaviour, any breaches of these conditions will be dealt with in accordance with our code of conduct,” added Dite.

The Wimbledon Championships begin in London on Monday

“We have plans in place to mitigate the risks working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police and should an incident occur the appropriate specialist teams will respond.

“Our ambition to have a positive impact on the environment is central to our day-to-day operations and is a core part of putting on a successful Championships.

“We know this is one of the defining challenges of our times and we are fully committed to playing our part. From using only renewable electricity and offering low carbon options on our menus, to sending zero waste to landfill and promoting a culture of reuse, we’re working hard to achieve a positive environmental impact in all that we do.”

Wimbledon begins in London on Monday and runs until 16 July.