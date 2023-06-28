Ashes: Just Stop Oil disrupt Lord’s Test – as Jonny Bairstow carries protestor off pitch

England’s Johnny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s, London (Press Association)

Just Stop Oil protesters stopped the second Ashes Test, with England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow forced to take matters into his own hands.

Ahead of the second over of the morning session at Lord’s, two protesters raced onto the pitch.

Bairstow picked up one of the protesters and carried them off the pitch.

The other protester was thwarted by security staff.

A video emerged on social media of Jonny Bairstow carrying off a protestor, while others joked on Twitter it was the first thing he’s caught all series.

Jonny Bairstow carries off a Just Stop Oil protester #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/foGeHLYm0z — Arif Ahmed (@ArifAhmedITV) June 28, 2023

Bairstow had to briefly leave the field to change his top, after it was covered in orange powder, before returning ahead of Broad starting his spell from the Nursery End.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special, commentator Jonathan Agnew said: “Jonny Bairstow’s dander was up there, he was like a flanker. Let’s hope this doesn’t happen again, let’s hope that’s the one attack on the Ashes this year.”

Ricky Ponting, speaking in the Sky Sports studio, felt for the players after the hotly-anticipated match was halted so early in the battle.

“As a batter in the build-up you just want to get out there and under way. Delays are not ideal for anyone,” he said.

“The batters just need to put something like this out of their mind.”

Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s, London. (Press Association)

This comes as England’s five-man pace attack get an early go at Australia in the second Ashes Test after Ben Stokes won the toss and sent the tourists in at Lord’s.

Conditions looked helpful for seamers, with a light covering of grass on the pitch and grey clouds overhead, and Stokes got the chance to have first use.

Having called up rookie Josh Tongue in place of spinner Moeen Ali, it was the ideal opportunity for England to dictate the tone as the hosts attempt to square the series following a tight two-wicket defeat at Edgbaston.

Australia also made one change to their XI, with left-arm quick Mitchell Starc in for Scott Boland.

Press Association