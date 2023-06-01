Just Stop Oil BLOCK England cricket team from reaching Lord’s and say: “oil and gas have had a good innings”

Just Stop Oil this morning

Protestor group Just Stop Oil have this morning blocked a road which has disrupted the England cricket team’s journey to Lord’s.

Ben Stokes and his men are set to face Ireland this morning on the first day of their pre-Ashes Test.

But batter Jonny Bairstow – who is back in the side having sustained a freak leg break on a golf course last year – posted a photo on his Instagram which showed three protestors wearing jackets showing the Just Stop Oil logo alongside some Metropolitan Police officers.

Bairstow captioned the story: “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault…”

The Test match begins at 11am and is the last chance for England to tinker with their side ahead of the first Ashes Test against Australia on 16 June.

It is currently unclear as to whether the protesters were purposely aiming for the England team given there have been protests previously at Lord’s in relation to sponsor JP Morgan.

The group said: “No-one is safe from climate collapse, it will destroy everything we value and love. All we will have left is ashes. Oil and gas has had a good innings but it’s time to declare – Just Stop Oil!”

Just Stop Oil activists invaded the pitch last Saturday at the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham before being hauled away by staff and players.

The protestors were booed out of the ground with many fans chanting expletives. Some threw pints.

England and Ireland have played only once before, in 2019, with the hosts coming out on top at Lord’s.

England were rattled out for just 85 before Ireland scored 207.

England’s second innings went for 303 before an incredible bowling effort scuppered Irish hopes of a famous win, bowling the tourists out for just 38.