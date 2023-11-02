After India humiliate Sri Lanka, what’s the lowest ODI total ever?

India cruised to a superb victory in the ODI Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka on Thursday as the hosts continued to shine in the tournament.

But Sri Lanka’s total has its own significance, with their 55 runs their joint third-lowest total in ODI history.

It misses their worst ODI score of 43, against South Africa, in 2012 and comes close to the 50 they were bowled out for by India in only September of this year.

But what are the lowest ODI scores in history?

Zimbabwe have the (dis)honour of holding the record for the worst ODI score, their 35 against Sri Lanka in 2004, with the USA scoring 35 against Nepal in 2020.

Canada have been bowled for 36 and Zimbabwe for 38 – both by Sri Lanka – in 2003 and 2001 respectively.

For context: India’s lowest ever ODI score was 54, New Zealand’s was 64 and South Africa’s 69. England have never been bowled for less than 80.

Yet the shock result for Sri Lanka doesn’t rule them out of a potential semi-final bid at the Cricket World Cup. That said, it does make it increasingly unlikely given the side have just two matches remaining and will need either Australia or New Zealand to lose all of their remaining matches to have a shot at qualifying for the next stage.

India go top of the table having won seven out of seven matches thus far in the tournament.

They are guaranteed a semi-final spot given the possible maximum points tallies other nations can achieve.

Tomorrow the Netherlands take on Afghanistan in Lucknow with England facing Australia on Saturday.