Desperate England handed World Cup boost after Australia injury curse strikes again

Mitchell Marsh won’t face England in the Cricket World Cup after flying home to Australia for personal reasons

England have received a boost ahead of their Cricket World Cup mission impossible after Australia lost Mitchell Marsh for Saturday’s match in Ahmedabad.

Marsh is the second all-rounder to be ruled out of the group stage game after Glenn Maxwell suffered concussion from falling off a golf buggy earlier this week.

England need to win all three of their remaining games and hope for an unlikely set of results elsewhere to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Marsh, who has more than 2,400 runs and 56 wickets in 85 one-day matches, has returned home to Australia for personal reasons but is expected to return later in the tournament.

“He’s got a family issue going on. He’s doing the right thing,” said teammate Marcus Stoinis.

“He sent me a message last night saying, ‘I’ll be home for a little bit then I’ll be coming back to win this World Cup.’ That’s his mindset.”

His absence is a further blow to Australia following the injury to Maxwell, who hit the fastest century in World Cup history last week against the Netherlands.

The 35-year-old suffered a head injury during a team golf session on Monday when he fell off the back of a cart. It is hoped his absence will be short-term.

Maxwell also had a spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg in an accident at a friend’s birthday party. He needed surgery.

Spinner Adam Zampa suffered a scare on the eve of the tournament when he sustained a facial injury in a swimming pool.

England are rock bottom of the 10-team table, having won just one of their six games in a dismal defence of the trophy they won at Lord’s in 2019.

To avoid an embarrassing group-stage exit they must win their remaining games against Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan and hope for other results to go their way.

Unless they finish in the top eight they will not even qualify for the next Champions Trophy in 2025.

The dire results have brought pressure on England white-ball coach Matthew Mott, amid reports of dressing room unrest.

World Cup winning former captain Eoin Morgan has played down talk of replacing Mott, insisting he should be given more time.