Broad gets 600th wicket as England restrict Australia in Ashes

England bowler Stuart Broad got his 600th wicket yesterday as his side restricted Australia to 299-8 on the opening day of a crucial Test in this year’s Ashes series.

England must win at Old Trafford this week if they’re to keep hopes of reclaiming the urn alive and take the Ashes to a decider at the Oval next week.

The hosts won the toss and put Australia into bat knowing weather could come into play in the latter stages of the fourth match of the series in Manchester.

Broad on the board

England’s first wicket of the match saw Usman Khawaja dismissed by Broad for three.

It was Broad’s 600thTest wicket on the ground where he got his 200th and 500th dismissals.

The pacer has taken the second most wickets of any seamer in Test cricket, behind only fellow Englishman James Anderson.

“It was a pretty decent day and there is something nice about getting a 600th pole from the James Anderson End,” Broad said of his milestone wicket.

“It’s a very special feeling. When I went past Glenn McGrath, my hero growing up, that was really cool. I suppose it’s a thing of longevity and I am addicted to Test cricket.

“I like the grit and competitive nature of it. It’s great to be on that list with some of the greats of the game.

“I remember getting my cap from Ian Botham and my mindset was never playing Test cricket was the achievement, but having an impact on it.”

David Warner was dismissed for 32 by Chris Woakes before Steve Smith fell for 41, Marnus Labuschagne for 51 and Travis Head for 48.

Woakes got his second, third and fourth wickets of the day when Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green and Alex Carey all fell.

Mitchell Starc concluded the day on an unbeaten 23 alongside Pat Cummins on one not out.