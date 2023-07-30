England need 10 wickets to earn Ashes draw in Broad swansong

England will need 10 wickets today at the Oval if they’re to rescue an Ashes series draw against Australia.

The tourists lead 2-1 in the series and have retained the Ashes but England can deny the Baggy Greens a first series win on these shores since 2001.

But in what is Stuart Broad’s final cricket match – the pacer announced that come stumps today he would retire – England will need 10 wickets to ensure his swansong is a winning one.

Ashes farewell for Broad

Broad and fellow veteran, 41-year-old James Anderson, began the day at the crease as they looked to add to England’s total on Sunday morning.

Broad hit what turned out to be his final Test ball for six before Anderson was trapped leg before wicket to leave England on 395, a lead of 383.

The six was Broad’s 55th in Test cricket – only Ben Stokes, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff and Ian Botham have scored more in the five-day format.

The 37-year-old bowled England’s first over to David Warner, a batter he’s got out 18 times in international cricket, but was unable to dismiss the Australian.

Both Warner and his opening partner Usman Khawaja batted out the rest of the day’s play, which was cut short due to heavy rain in the capital, to leave Australia on 135 without loss heading into today’s final day.

Broad conceded 15 runs in his six wickets while Anderson’s 10 overs went for 34 runs.

Woakes averaged one run in each of his five overs while Chris Wood’s three went for 16.

Moeen Ali and Joe Root’s combined 14 overs went for 58.

England need 10

Warner will begin day five on 58 runs while Khawaja has 69 runs to his name.

If Australia can pick a further 249 runs, they’ll take a 3-1 victory in the Ashes and return home with the urn.

England need 10 wickets to avoid losing the series with the Test team not in action again after today until early next year, when the side tour India across five Tests.

Should England lose the series, there will be questions over how the Bazball side managed to go 2-0 down in the Ashes – with losses at Edgbaston and Lord’s – before getting into gear.

Eyes will also look to England’s tour to the subcontinent and who will fill the boots of Broad, as well as potential vacancies left by the ageing Anderson and spinner Moeen.