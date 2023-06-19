Ashes: First Test in balance as England take wickets against Australia to leave tourists needing 174 on final day

The opening Test of this year’s Ashes series between England and Australia is on a knife edge after the tourists lost three wickets yesterday evening at Edgbaston in pursuit of 281 runs.

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner achieved a partnership of 50 as Australia began their chase of 281 to go ahead in the five-Test series but Warner fell for 36 when caught by Jonny Bairstow off Ollie Robinson.

Stuart Broad got the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith as the sun began to set in Birmingham to leave Australia on 107-3 at the close of play on day four, needing a further 174 runs today.

Rain is forecast this morning in England’s second city but showers are expected to subside before play, which begins at 11am.

Khawaja (34 not out) and nightwatchman Scott Boland (13 not out) will begin today’s play at the crease with the tourists looking to get off to a winning start in the opening Test as Australia aim to retain the Ashes.

England set a total of 393-8 declared in the opening innings at Edgbaston before Australia scored 386 runs of their own to leave the tourists just seven runs short after the first innings.

England were bowled out for 273 yesterday having started the day just two wickets down – Joe Root and Harry Brook went for 46 runs each, captain Ben Stokes went for 43.

Former Australia captain Smith was the only batter, out of 14, to not reach double figures yesterday.

Today’s required runs are achievable in a day’s play and England will need to bowl Australia out to win the Test – much like the Ashes clash at Edgbaston in 2005 where Australia were bowled out chasing 282 in the final innings.

If Australia are successful in their chase, it would be the third highest ever at Edgbaston after South Africa chased 283 in 2008 and England clawed back 378 runs last year against India.

“I think it’s quite even. Hopefully the weather doesn’t hang around too long tomorrow and the fans get to see some entertaining cricket,” Warner said yesterday evening.

“As a fielder, it looks a bit nerve-wracking, but the bowlers held their nerve and hits their lengths. Their batters are going to make some errors at times and I think our bowlers did a fantastic job today.”

Broad added: “I thought Australia played brilliantly for the first hour. Ben Stokes said we needed to lift it in the field and we did. Any time you have David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith back in the pavilion you are happy but it will be a thrilling day tomorrow.

“Overall, the ball hasn’t really swung a huge amount. I just got wide on the crease and Smith actually nicked the inswinger. I was delighted to get him and Labuschagne because they average in the fifties, so when you are defending a gettable total it’s huge.

“You saw when Australia were in the field the other day that with a little bit of cloud and humidity around it which can change conditions and make batting tricky. If you ask me what I’d like to see first thing when I open the curtains? Some clouds around and no rain.”