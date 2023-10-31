Dawid Malan on reports of ‘unsettled’ England World Cup dressing room

England batter Dawid Malan came out in defence of his head coach Matthew Mott amid reports the Australian has lost the dressing room after a torrid time at the one-day Cricket World Cup.

England have just one win from tier six matches with former captain Eoin Morgan suggesting the side were “unsettled” out in India.

But Malan, the only England player to have scored a century in India during the tournament, defended his head coach.

“Motty is not the one walking out on the field,” he said.

“We are being given everything we need to perform. The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been, we just haven’t been able to find a way to get wins on the board. It has been frustrating from a players’ point of view because we know we’re better than that.

“I’m not involved in selection or any of those things, so I don’t know how that works or who is in charge of all that, but as players we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope.

“When you don’t perform well enough as a team there will be questions asked of certain people, whether that is the players, captain, selectors, coach, whoever it is.

“There are always going to be questions asked, that just comes with it. The only way to change that narrative is to put runs on the board.

“But the mood is still extremely good in the camp. It still feels like all the boys are together.

“I know people say that a lot when their backs are against the wall but genuinely, we still back each other and we’re still here for each other. We just haven’t been able to put those performances out on the pitch.”

England are next in action against Australia on Saturday and must win to stay in the hunt for the semi-finals.