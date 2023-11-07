Stuart Broad lambasts England World Cup campaign in India as ‘disastrous’

Bowling legend Stuart Broad has lambasted England’s World Cup campaign in India as disastrous and says the team needs some new faces.

England, coached by Matthew Mott and captained by Jos Buttler, have lost six of their seven matches in host country India.

They are bottom of the 10-team table and are at risk of missing out on qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy – reserved for the top eight sides.

“Disastrous,” Broad told BBC 5 Live. “That would have to be the word.

“It is so unique, I have chatted to quite a few of the guys out there and they can’t really put their finger on what’s happened.

“But from the outside, in team sports, two or three players will lose form but the rest of you can cover while they regain.

“It looks like everyone’s lost form at the same time, which is so strange with an experienced group. It’s not as if we’ve got loads of 22-year-olds over there who are learning their own game.

“We’ve got experienced World Cup winners who have done their job for a long period of time.

I am not a believer of panic stations, I don’t think it’s a rip up the strategy of English white ball cricket – I think Matthew Mott the coach and Jos Buttler can lead this team forward – but it might be an injection of some fresh faces to really buy into what the fearless mindset is and ultimately we need to qualify for the Champions Trophy so we play the Netherlands and we have to win.

“It’s like a final for us.”

After their matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan, England will head to the West Indies in December for a limited overs series ahead of a Twenty20 World Cup next year in both the Caribbean and United States.