Run Cha Cha Chase: Cricketer Broad to do Strictly Come Dancing – reports

Stuart Broad, who retired from Test cricket after England’s 2-2 draw in the Ashes – is reportedly set to swap the new ball for a pair of dance shoes and join the cast Strictly Come Dancing.

Stuart Broad, who retired from Test cricket after England’s 2-2 draw in the Ashes – is reportedly set to swap the new ball for a pair of dance shoes and join the cast Strictly Come Dancing.

The pacer could compete in the celebrity show towards the end of the year given the extra time on his hands.

Read more Ashes: Broad gets fairy tale retirement wicket but Australia retain urn

His partner, Molly King – formerly of girl group The Saturday’s – competed on the show in 2017.

Reports in the Sun suggest talks are ongoing but Broad would not be the first cricketer to take to the dance floor.

Fellow cricketers Michael Vaughan, Graeme Swann and Phil Tufnell have appeared on the dancing show, while ex players Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash both won the glitter ball.

Broad’s retirement from cricket came out of the blue and was announced last Saturday, while England were playing Australia at the Oval.

Broad hit his last ball for six with the bat on Sunday morning before getting a wicket with his last ever delivery, which won the match and drew the series.