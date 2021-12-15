Anderson and Broad included in England’s second Ashes Test squad
Bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad have been included in England’s 12-man squad for the second Ashes test.
The match is due to get underway at 4am UK time on Thursday and will be a day-night Test match.
Pace bowler Mark Wood has been rested for the Adelaide Test.
England’s leading wicker-takers were left out of the first Test at the Gabba.
Anderson has 632 wickets for England and took 5-48 in the 2018 Ashes day-night Test.
In the Aussie camp, David Warner has been declared fit while injured Josh Hazlewood has been replaced by Jhye Richardson
England squad
Joe Root (c), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes
Australia squad
David Warner, Marcus Harris, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mathan Lyon