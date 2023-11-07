Aussie Maxwell hits 200 in one of greatest EVER World Cup innings

Australian batter Glen Maxwell hit an unbeaten 200 in one of the greatest ever Cricket World Cup innings as his side beat Afghanistan by three wickets. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten 201 in one of the greatest ever Cricket World Cup innings as his side beat Afghanistan by three wickets.

Australia were 91-7 after 18.3 overs in Mumbai before Maxwell, alongside partner Pat Cummings, won the match against the odds for the Green and Golds.

It is the most runs ever made, 202, in a 50-over match after the fall of the seventh wicket.

The middle order batter did much of his innings injured and went down multiple times with cramp.

The win takes Australia third in the World Cup table, level with South Africa on 12 points and have officially qualified for the top four.

New Zealand, Pakistan and today’s losers Afghanistan can still claim the final spot in the semi-finals.

Afghanistan have had an outstanding tournament and can still qualify under head coach Jonathan Trott, who has transformed the side.

“Horrific! I feel shocking,” Maxwell said after the win.

“It was quite hot when we were fielding, I haven’t done a whole lot of high intensity exercise in the heat. It got a hold of me today, I was lucky to stick it out until the end.

“It would’ve been nice if it was chanceless, I’ve lived a very charmed life out there. To make the most of it, be not out with Patty out there at the end I’m proud of.”