Super Head century hands Australia SIXTH Cricket World Cup against hosts India in Ahmedabad

Australia claimed their sixth Cricket World Cup on Sunday with a win over hosts India in Ahmedabad. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia claimed their sixth Cricket World Cup on Sunday with a six-wicket win over hosts India in Ahmedabad after Travis head knocked a sublime century.

The Green and Golds chased India’s first innings total of 240 to lift the title England claimed four years ago at Lord’s.

Steady India start

India got off to a steady start at the Narendra Modi Stadium with Rohit Sharma knocking 47 but Shubman Gill was dismissed for just four.

Shreyas Iyer fell for just four runs of his own before a masterful Virat Kohli 54 aided India in piling on some much needed runs.

The former captain fell in the 29th over before Ravindra Jadeja went for nine and KL Rahul’s fine period at the crease, which saw him knock 66, came to an end.

Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav were dispatched for a combined 26 to leave the World Cup hosts with the task of defending 240.

Australia flying

Australia got off to a flying start with David Warner scoring seven runs in just three balls but he fell inside the second over before Mitchell Marsh was dismissed three overs later for 15.

Steve Smith was given out LBW for four and walked but replays showed he would have stuck around if he’d have reviewed the umpire call.

But from there Australia began to motor.

Travis Head clattered balls left, right and centre to net himself, and Australia, 137 runs while a sensible partner in Marnus Labuschagne (58) was steady at the other end.

Despite a shaky start Australia got there in the end with Glenn Maxwell hitting the winning runs, much to the dismay of the 120,000 Indians watching on in Ahmedabad.

Record books

This is Australia’s fifth World Cup triumph in the last seven tournaments dating back to 1999 – it is there sixth in total having also won the 1987 edition in Kolkata.

No team has come close to the Baggy Green’s success in this format with the West Indies and today’s hosts India joint second for tournament wins on two.

India began the day as clear Cricket World Cup favourites.