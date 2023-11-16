Vitality Blast to start just FOUR days before T20 World Cup

English cricket’s decision makers have thrown a curve ball this morning with news that the domestic T20 Vitality Blast will begin just four days before the T20 World Cup. (Photo by Gareth Copley – ECB/ECB via Getty Images)

English cricket’s decision makers have thrown a curve ball this morning with news that the domestic T20 Vitality Blast will begin just four days before the T20 World Cup.

The Blast will return on 30 May with the format’s showpiece competition set to get going on 4 June – the Caribbean and United States will play hosts to the World Cup.

One City A.M cricket membership holder described the move as “madness”.

The famous Finals Day is already a sell-out but the start of the season will see eight double headers kicking off the season, with each of the matches seeing a men’s and women’s T20 at the same ground over four days.

Men’s county and women’s regional domestic fixtures will be announced next Thursday.

England and Wales Cricket Board managing director of county cricket, Neil Snowball, said: “We have scheduled some of the highest-profile men’s and women’s games during the four-day window, which will also launch the new Vitality Blast season in style.”

English cricket has used the Blast Off to launch its seasons in an attempt to create a buzz around the competition in what is a busy calendar.

But it will face competition from the World Cup, which will be heading to North America for the first time.

Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York have been confirmed as the US hosts for next summer’s World Cup.

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and St Vincent & The Grenadines will also host matches.