The England players in the IPL auction this Sunday
This weekend the IPL auction gets underway in Saudi Arabia with 38 Brits in contention for a spot in the Indian Premier League.
Jofra Archer returned to the fold late on in the game while James Anderson has registered for the auction for the first time since his retirement.
The likes of Ben Stokes and Joe Root have chosen not to be involved in this year’s auction, meaning they are giving up a shot at 2026 too.
The next edition of the IPL gets underway next spring.
Brits in the IPL auction
|Name
|Role
|Reserve price (£)
|Jos Buttler
|Wicketkeeper
|187,000
|Liam Livingstone
|All-rounder
|187,000
|Harry Brook
|Batter
|187,000
|Jonny Bairstow
|Wicketkeeper
|187,000
|Phil Salt
|Wicketkeeper
|187,000
|Sam Curran
|All-rounder
|187,000
|Jofra Archer
|Bowler
|N/S
|Adil Rashid
|Bowler
|187,000
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|Wicketkeeper
|28,000
|Ben Duckett
|Batter
|187,000
|James Vince
|Batter
|187,000
|Moeen Ali
|All-rounder
|187,000
|Will Jacks
|All-rounder
|187,000
|Tom Banton
|Wicketkeeper
|187,000
|Sam Billings
|Wicketkeeper
|140,000
|Jordan Cox
|Wicketkeeper
|117,000
|Gus Atkinson
|All-rounder
|187,000
|Tom Curran
|All-rounder
|187,000
|Ollie Pope
|Wicketkeeper
|70,000
|Richard Gleeson
|Bowler
|70,000
|Reece Topley
|Bowler
|70,000
|Luke Wood
|Bowler
|70,000
|Leus Du Pooly
|Batter
|47,000
|Michael Pepper
|Wicketkeeper
|47,000
|Jacob Bethell
|All-rounder
|117,000
|Brydon Carse
|All-rounder
|94,000
|Daniel Mousley
|All-rounder
|70,000
|Jamie Overton
|All-rounder
|140,000
|Olly Stone
|Bowler
|70,000
|Daniel Worrall
|Bowler
|140,000
|Matthew Potts
|Bowler
|140,000
|John turner
|Bowler
|140,000
|Dan Lawrence
|All-rounder
|94,000
|James Anderson
|Bowler
|117,000
|Chris Jordan
|Bowler
|187,000
|Tymal Mills
|Bowler
|187,000
|David Payne
|Bowler
|94,000
|Brandon McMullen
|All-rounder
|28,000
The teams
- Chennai Super Kings
- Delhi Capitals
- Gujarat Titans
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Lucknow Super Giants
- Mumbai Indians
- Punjab Kings
- Rajasthan Royals
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
Last 10 IPL winners
|Year
|IPL winner
|2024
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2015
|Mumbai Indians