The England players in the IPL auction this Sunday

This weekend the IPL auction gets underway in Saudi Arabia with 38 Brits in contention for a spot in the Indian Premier League.

Jofra Archer returned to the fold late on in the game while James Anderson has registered for the auction for the first time since his retirement.

The likes of Ben Stokes and Joe Root have chosen not to be involved in this year’s auction, meaning they are giving up a shot at 2026 too.

The next edition of the IPL gets underway next spring.

Brits in the IPL auction

NameRoleReserve price (£)
Jos ButtlerWicketkeeper187,000
Liam LivingstoneAll-rounder187,000
Harry BrookBatter187,000
Jonny BairstowWicketkeeper187,000
Phil SaltWicketkeeper187,000
Sam CurranAll-rounder187,000
Jofra ArcherBowlerN/S
Adil RashidBowler187,000
Tom Kohler-CadmoreWicketkeeper28,000
Ben DuckettBatter187,000
James VinceBatter187,000
Moeen AliAll-rounder187,000
Will JacksAll-rounder187,000
Tom BantonWicketkeeper187,000
Sam BillingsWicketkeeper140,000
Jordan CoxWicketkeeper117,000
Gus AtkinsonAll-rounder187,000
Tom CurranAll-rounder187,000
Ollie PopeWicketkeeper70,000
Richard GleesonBowler70,000
Reece TopleyBowler70,000
Luke WoodBowler70,000
Leus Du PoolyBatter47,000
Michael PepperWicketkeeper47,000
Jacob BethellAll-rounder117,000
Brydon CarseAll-rounder94,000
Daniel MousleyAll-rounder70,000
Jamie OvertonAll-rounder140,000
Olly StoneBowler70,000
Daniel WorrallBowler140,000
Matthew PottsBowler140,000
John turnerBowler140,000
Dan LawrenceAll-rounder94,000
James AndersonBowler117,000
Chris JordanBowler187,000
Tymal MillsBowler187,000
David PayneBowler94,000
Brandon McMullenAll-rounder28,000

The teams

  • Chennai Super Kings
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Gujarat Titans
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Lucknow Super Giants
  • Mumbai Indians
  • Punjab Kings
  • Rajasthan Royals
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

Last 10 IPL winners

YearIPL winner
2024Kolkata Knight Riders
2023Chennai Super Kings
2022Gujarat Titans
2021Chennai Super Kings
2020Mumbai Indians
2019Mumbai Indians
2018Chennai Super Kings
2017Mumbai Indians
2016Sunrisers Hyderabad
2015Mumbai Indians

