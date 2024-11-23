The England players in the IPL auction this Sunday

This weekend the IPL auction gets underway in Saudi Arabia with 38 Brits in contention for a spot in the Indian Premier League.

Jofra Archer returned to the fold late on in the game while James Anderson has registered for the auction for the first time since his retirement.

The likes of Ben Stokes and Joe Root have chosen not to be involved in this year’s auction, meaning they are giving up a shot at 2026 too.

The next edition of the IPL gets underway next spring.

Brits in the IPL auction

Name Role Reserve price (£) Jos Buttler Wicketkeeper 187,000 Liam Livingstone All-rounder 187,000 Harry Brook Batter 187,000 Jonny Bairstow Wicketkeeper 187,000 Phil Salt Wicketkeeper 187,000 Sam Curran All-rounder 187,000 Jofra Archer Bowler N/S Adil Rashid Bowler 187,000 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Wicketkeeper 28,000 Ben Duckett Batter 187,000 James Vince Batter 187,000 Moeen Ali All-rounder 187,000 Will Jacks All-rounder 187,000 Tom Banton Wicketkeeper 187,000 Sam Billings Wicketkeeper 140,000 Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper 117,000 Gus Atkinson All-rounder 187,000 Tom Curran All-rounder 187,000 Ollie Pope Wicketkeeper 70,000 Richard Gleeson Bowler 70,000 Reece Topley Bowler 70,000 Luke Wood Bowler 70,000 Leus Du Pooly Batter 47,000 Michael Pepper Wicketkeeper 47,000 Jacob Bethell All-rounder 117,000 Brydon Carse All-rounder 94,000 Daniel Mousley All-rounder 70,000 Jamie Overton All-rounder 140,000 Olly Stone Bowler 70,000 Daniel Worrall Bowler 140,000 Matthew Potts Bowler 140,000 John turner Bowler 140,000 Dan Lawrence All-rounder 94,000 James Anderson Bowler 117,000 Chris Jordan Bowler 187,000 Tymal Mills Bowler 187,000 David Payne Bowler 94,000 Brandon McMullen All-rounder 28,000

The teams

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad

