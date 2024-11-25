Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? The 13-year-old sold in IPL Auction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest ever player, at 13, to be sold at the IPL Auction, having been picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (credit: IPL X account)

The 13-year-old is younger than the IPL itself and will join the likes of Jofra Archer at the Indian Premier League franchise.

He went for 1.1 crore, which is the equivalent to £95,000, and smashes records for the franchise competition.

The 10 IPL teams have been locked in an auction battle across Sunday and Monday in Saudi Arabia with records tumbling and money being flung at cricket’s hottest property.

Suryavanshi is a left-handed batter and hails from Bihar, a state in India which borders Nepal.

He made his debut in the Ranji Trophy at 12 years of age, trumping the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut at 15.

Against Australia in a youth Test series this year he knocked 104 runs off 62 balls to become the youngest centurion in professional cricketing history. It was also the fastest century by an Indian youth player.

Rahul Dravid will coach Suryavanshi at the Rajasthan Royals, who have sister franchises in the Caribbean Premier League with the Barbados Royals and in the SA20 with Paarl Royals.